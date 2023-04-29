More showers, thunderstorms await Türkiye

ANKARA

Türkiye will remain in the grip of a bad weather spell as temperatures are expected to decrease on the weekend and go below seasonal norms throughout the country, according to the latest weather report.

Upon the harsh weather conditions and precipitations expected throughout Türkiye, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has issued a “yellow” alert, which means potential weather danger, for 22 provinces.

The bureau forecasts the weather to be partly or very cloudy across the country with showers and thunderstorms in eastern Marmara, Mediterranean, Central Anatolia, Black Sea, Eastern Anatolia and Southeastern Anatolia regions, except for Mardin.

The precipitation is likely to be locally strong in the Central and eastern Mediterranean, Eastern Central Anatolia, Western and Central Black Sea, northern provinces of Giresun and Trabzon and eastern provinces of Erzincan, Tunceli and Elazığ, the bureau warns, advising citizens to take precautions against adverse conditions such as flooding, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

Air temperatures are expected to decrease by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in Central Anatolia and the Black Sea regions, while there will be no significant change elsewhere.

The wind is expected to blow lightly, occasionally moderately from the north in the western parts and from the south in the eastern parts of the country, and strongly (40-60 km/h) from south and southwest directions in the inner parts of the Eastern Black Sea and Eastern Anatolia regions.

In the provinces where the wind is expected to blow strongly (40-60 km/h), residents should take caution against events such as disruptions in transportation.

Meanwhile, some dust transportation is expected in Southeastern Anatolia, the report said, warning citizens to take preventative measures against possible adverse outcomes.