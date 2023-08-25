More free zones to be established: Minister

More free zones to be established: Minister

ANKARA
More free zones to be established: Minister

Türkiye will establish five more free zones as part of its target to boost exports and lure more foreign investments, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.

Speaking at an event at the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO), Bolat noted that there are currently 19 free zones in the country.

“We are focused on exporting more of the high value-added, high-tech products, providing supports for the efforts for the digitalization of exports, R&D and innovation,” he furthered.

Türkiye aims to increase its share in global exports to 1.2 percent, Bolat said. “We will work to boost the share of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country’s exports from 26 percent to 40 percent.

The government is also seeking to increase the share of e-export in total exports from the current 1.5 percent to 10 percent, according to the minister.

The country’s foreign trade strategy projects that merchandise and service will climb to $400 billion and $200 billion in 2028, Bolat recalled, noting that the target is to increase Türkiye’s share in global service exports to 2.1 percent.

He also said that the new medium-term program (MTP) to be unveiled in the first half of September will serve as an anchor for the Turkish economy.

The MTP should include structural reforms, offer a road map to strengthen the macro-financial stability and lay the ground for resolving the immediate problems such as access to financing, said Erdal Bahçıvan, the chair of the İSO.

ECONOMY Argentina hit by wave of looting ahead of key elections

Argentina hit by wave of looting ahead of key elections
LATEST NEWS

  1. Argentina hit by wave of looting ahead of key elections

    Argentina hit by wave of looting ahead of key elections

  2. Chief physician stripped of top post after mobbing case

    Chief physician stripped of top post after mobbing case

  3. Taiwan man sentenced to 220 years for human trafficking

    Taiwan man sentenced to 220 years for human trafficking

  4. After Vermont playhouse flooded, show went on

    After Vermont playhouse flooded, show went on

  5. 'Carnation export revenues may boom with better marketing'

    'Carnation export revenues may boom with better marketing'
Recommended
Tourist arrivals in Antalya tops 10 million

Tourist arrivals in Antalya tops 10 million
Rönesans teams up with Nordex for 189 MW wind project

Rönesans teams up with Nordex for 189 MW wind project
Global warming predicted to cost Australia billions

Global warming predicted to cost Australia billions
Chip giant Nvidia rides AI wave as its profits soar

Chip giant Nvidia rides AI wave as its profits soar
Argentina hit by wave of looting ahead of key elections

Argentina hit by wave of looting ahead of key elections
Turkish Central Bank raises policy rate 750 basis points to 25%

Turkish Central Bank raises policy rate 750 basis points to 25%
WORLD At least seven wounded in Russian missile strike on Dnipro: governor

At least seven wounded in Russian missile strike on Dnipro: governor

At least seven people were wounded in a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Dnipro city that damaged residential buildings and water and gas pipes, the local governor said Thursday.

ECONOMY Argentina hit by wave of looting ahead of key elections

Argentina hit by wave of looting ahead of key elections

Argentina has been hit by a wave of looting that has ratcheted up political tensions ahead of October elections as the country grapples with 113 percent annual inflation.

SPORTS 35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

Istanbul has served as the venue for the 35th time for the Bosphorus cross-continental swimming event, which witnessed more than 2,600 competitors from more than 70 nations.