More containers to arrive, 2.6 mln people in tent cities: Soylu

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

More than 2.6 million quake survivors are staying in tents, and the number of containers will exceed 100,000 within a month, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has stated.

Minister Soylu had iftar with quake victims in the tent city in Pazarcık district, the epicenter of the first earthquake that struck on Feb. 6.

Speaking at the iftar, which was also attended by Kahramanmaraş Governor Ömer Faruk Coşkun and Kırıkkale Governor Bülent Tekbıyıkoğlu, Soylu stated that they have been trying to heal the wounds of the earthquakes for 59 days.

Soylu stated that as it is Ramadan, thousands of iftar tables are being set up in the quake region and 2 million quake-hit citizens are given iftar.

According to Soylu, over 650,000 tents have been set up and 2.65 million people are staying in tents. The current number of 51,000 containers will exceed 100,000 within a month.

“We cannot bring quake victims back, but we can leave safer cities, safer homes and a safer environment to our future generations together, and we are responsible for this,” Soylu said, adding that village houses and apartments will be built, and quake-hit residents will have a roof over their heads.

Reminding that the foundations of the houses have been laid, Soylu stated that they are constantly trying to increase the number of tents and containers where quake victims are temporarily staying and said that they are trying to take special care of all the elders, patients and children in the region.

“Meanwhile, the removal of debris continues. Currently, the debris inside Pazarcık can be said to be finished,” he said.

The minister noted that they are bringing folding containers from China, and the first batch of approximately 65,000 containers will arrive within 10 or 11 days.

After iftar, Minister Soylu visited children playing games, along with some residents in the tent city to listen to their demands.