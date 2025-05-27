Monumental trees in northwestern city stand test of time

SAKARYA

In the northwestern province of Sakarya, a total of 65 monumental trees continue to stand tall across city centers, parks, cemeteries, mosque courtyards and forests, offering a living link to the past.

These ancient trees, officially registered and placed under protection, include species such as Oriental plane, Turkish oak, Mediterranean cypress, linden and yellow pine.

Their ages range from 100 to over 700 years.

Hüseyin Önal, a forest engineer and a local official from the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, stated that Oriental plane trees make up the majority of the trees across the city.

Explaining the registration process, Önal said, “We begin with reports detailing the tree’s age, height, and crown width. These reports are reviewed by local commissions, and if approved, the trees are officially registered. If not, we archive them for future review.”

Önal noted that they carry out routine maintenance, such as pruning or branch trimming, based on detailed assessments and processes.

Calling on visitors to respect the protected trees, he stated, “We kindly ask people not to cross protective barriers, carve into bark or peel off sections. These trees are part of our cultural legacy, that’s why we've inherited them from the past and will pass them on to future generations.”

Monumental trees are classified into four categories: Dimensional trees, which hold no cultural significance; historical trees, linked to significant events or figures; mystical trees, which are venerated for their religious or spiritual meanings; and folkloric trees, associated with local customs, traditions, or collective memories.