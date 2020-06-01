Molotov cocktail thrown at Turkish mosque in Greek Cyprus

ISTANBUL

Three Molotov cocktails were thrown at the Köprülü Hacı İbrahim Ağa Mosque in Limassol province of Greek Cyprus on June 1.

Molotov cocktails thrown at the entrance of the mosque were noticed early and put out.

Islamophobic writings were also written on the wall of the mosque by unidentified persons, with the Greek Cypriot police having launched an investigation into the incident.

Speaking to Demirören News Agency about the incident, Talip Atalay, the head of the Directorate of Religious Affairs in Turkish Cyprus, said he strongly condemned the attack on the mosque.

Stating that they rejected any kind of racism and discrimination, Atalay stressed that this incident was unacceptable.

The same mosque was subjected to an arson attack by unidentified persons eight years ago.

The mosque was built in 1826 upon the order of the Ottoman general Köprülü Hacı İbrahim Ağa.

However, when the mosque was completely destroyed in a flood in 1894, a new mosque was built in 1913 in place of its original form.