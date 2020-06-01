Molotov cocktail thrown at Turkish mosque in Greek Cyprus

  • June 01 2020 16:28:00

Molotov cocktail thrown at Turkish mosque in Greek Cyprus

ISTANBUL
Molotov cocktail thrown at Turkish mosque in Greek Cyprus

Three Molotov cocktails were thrown at the Köprülü Hacı İbrahim Ağa Mosque in Limassol province of Greek Cyprus on June 1.

Molotov cocktails thrown at the entrance of the mosque were noticed early and put out.

Islamophobic writings were also written on the wall of the mosque by unidentified persons, with the Greek Cypriot police having launched an investigation into the incident.

Speaking to Demirören News Agency about the incident, Talip Atalay, the head of the Directorate of Religious Affairs in Turkish Cyprus, said he strongly condemned the attack on the mosque.

Stating that they rejected any kind of racism and discrimination, Atalay stressed that this incident was unacceptable.

The same mosque was subjected to an arson attack by unidentified persons eight years ago.

The mosque was built in 1826 upon the order of the Ottoman general Köprülü Hacı İbrahim Ağa.

However, when the mosque was completely destroyed in a flood in 1894, a new mosque was built in 1913 in place of its original form.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Restaurants and cafes reopen, travel restrictions lifted

    Restaurants and cafes reopen, travel restrictions lifted

  2. Erdoğan says 'not a single mosque left in Athens'

    Erdoğan says 'not a single mosque left in Athens'

  3. Interest in puppies of ‘Anatolian Lion’ on the rise

    Interest in puppies of ‘Anatolian Lion’ on the rise

  4. Turkey to ‘become caravan-friendly in two years’

    Turkey to ‘become caravan-friendly in two years’

  5. Turkey opens two more emergency hospitals in Istanbul

    Turkey opens two more emergency hospitals in Istanbul
Recommended
Turkey marks 109th anniversary of air force

Turkey marks 109th anniversary of air force
CHP welcomes plans to reduce electoral threshold, warns against obstacles for new parties

CHP welcomes plans to reduce electoral threshold, warns against obstacles for new parties
Turkish-Syriac student makes it to finals at CERN with team

Turkish-Syriac student makes it to finals at CERN with team
Children trek 4 km in Taurus Mountains every day to pick up signal for online classes

Children trek 4 km in Taurus Mountains every day to pick up signal for online classes
Turkish adventurers on world tour held in Eritrea

Turkish adventurers on world tour held in Eritrea
Turkish Parliament to re-convene with busy agenda

Turkish Parliament to re-convene with busy agenda
WORLD UN forced to cut aid to Yemen, even as virus increases need

UN forced to cut aid to Yemen, even as virus increases need

Aid organizations are making an urgent plea for funding to shore up their operations in war-torn Yemen, saying they have already been forced to stop some of their work even as the coronavirus rips through the country.
ECONOMY Turkey’s state lenders act together to support ‘new normalcy’

Turkey’s state lenders act together to support ‘new normalcy’

The three largest Turkish state-owned banks have unveiled new advantageous loan packages in four categories in a bid to help stimulating the economy as the country relieves the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
SPORTS Turkish clubs to have cardboard fans in stands

Turkish clubs to have cardboard fans in stands

Clubs are seeking alternative ways to generate income from selling seats for cardboard cutouts in the stands to selling protective face masks, as the Turkish Süper Lig is set to resume on June 12 behind closed doors.