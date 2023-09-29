'Mobile immigration points' set to expand nationwide, says minister

ISTANBUL

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced the expansion of "mobile immigration points" across the country to expedite the identification of irregular migrants across the city centers.

Initially launched as a pilot program in Istanbul, these points are designed to streamline the process of determining the migration status of foreigners.

At these mobile immigration points, law enforcement officers assist individuals who cause difficulties in presenting their identification documents. The officers fingerprint the individuals and conduct database checks to determine if they are irregular migrants. If found to be in violation of laws, these individuals will be transferred to removal centers.

"Mobile immigration points will be established in four provinces on Oct. 1, in 30 metropolitan cities on Nov. 1 and in all of Türkiye on Dec. 1," Yerlikaya outlined the rollout plan after the cabinet meeting late on Sept. 26.

The capital Ankara, the western province of İzmir, the northwestern province of Bursa and the southern province of Adana will be the first cities to receive these mobile points, with the minister revealing plans to increase the total number of such points to 153 across 30 provinces by November.

Yerlikaya emphasized the importance of rigorous identity checks, stating, "Catching illegal immigrants within the city requires patience. We need to act with the idea of zero error as we are a tourism country."

Since taking office on June 4, Yerlikaya reported that 97,363 irregular migrants have been apprehended, with 42,875 subsequently deported. Additionally, 105,488 foreigners with expired residence permits voluntarily left the country, he elaborated.

Regarding efforts to prevent illegal migration at the borders, Yerlikaya noted that 70,796 illegal migrants were stopped from entering the country, with most attempts occurring at the borders with Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Iran.

Yerlikaya also highlighted international cooperation in addressing irregular migration, mentioning a recent phone conversation with Greece's Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis and Bulgaria's Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov regarding border security and combating irregular migration.

Stoyanov is set to visit Türkiye on Oct. 10, and Kairidis is also expected to visit though the date has not yet been confirmed, Yerlikaya informed.

The minister also noted the existence of a WhatsApp group with Greek officials and coast guard teams from both countries staying in contact.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants seeking to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.