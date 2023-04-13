Mobile application with ‘hidden tab’ on violence against women

ISTANBUL
The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Türkiye has developed a new mobile application to raise awareness about violence against women and provide assistance in the event of violence.

The application looks like a sexual and reproductive health guide and a menstrual calendar at first glance, yet with a hidden second screen, it provides assistance to women when they are in unsafe situations and helps them keep logs of the abuse they are experiencing.

The launch of the app was held at an event space in Istanbul’s Sarıyer district with the participation of UNFPA Türkiye Representative Hassan Mohtashami, Women’s Coalition Representative Selma Acuner, Carl Spychal on behalf of the British ambassador to Türkiye, UNFPA Türkiye Goodwill Ambassadors actress Songül Öden and pop singer Edis Görgülü and many other guests.

Information on how to use the application was also shared at the meeting.

In his speech, Mohtashami emphasized that gender equality and women’s empowerment is the cornerstone of the development and security of a nation.

Öden stated that the fund has been meticulously working on this application since 2020.

She said that the app aims to provide women with emergency call buttons, legal information, to define the types of violence, and to help them become aware of whether they have been subjected to this type of violence in various surveys. The app also helps women to send their location to people whenever they are in danger.

“We want more women to benefit from it,” Öden said.

Öden noted that even though it looks like a regular menstrual cycle tracking app, when the user taps on the button four times, the hidden page appears on the screen. There it shows the user which organizations are closest to their location and their contact numbers.

“Therefore, this application contains a very important confidentiality agreement,” Öden added.

Listening to the details of the application for the first time at the launch, Görgülü stated that it is the first application he has seen that enables a woman to keep records of the violence she endures on a daily basis.

