Mitsubishi to cross-produce with Renault in Turkey

  • April 08 2022 07:00:00

Mitsubishi to cross-produce with Renault in Turkey

ISTANBUL
Mitsubishi to cross-produce with Renault in Turkey

Mitsubishi Motors will bolster its line-up in Europe through locally producing the new Colt model in Renault Group plants in the northwestern province of Bursa on the horizon of 2023.

Dialing up the alliance with the carmaker Mitsubishi, ​Renault Group announced a win-win strategy on April 5.

“Mitsubishi Motors will bolster its line-up in Europe through locally producing two of its cars in Renault Group plants. The new ASX and the new Colt, both to go on sale in 2023, will use the modular CMF-B platform and build off some of Renault’s best sellers,” Renault’s chief communicator Emmanuel Genty said.

The new Colt is expected to be based on Clio’s CMF-B platform and produced in the northwestern province of Bursa.

The new Colt model would “significantly increase Mitsubishi Motors’ market coverage in core European segments,” Mitsubishi told Automotive News Europe.

The new supermini will slot between the smaller Mirage and the upcoming ASX SUV in the Mitsubishi line-up.

Turkey,

TURKEY Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US in May for official talks

Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US in May for official talks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

    Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

  2. Erdoğan vows to protect nation against inflation

    Erdoğan vows to protect nation against inflation

  3. Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

    Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

  4. Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

    Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

  5. Defense ministers of six Black Sea countries discuss Ukraine, floating mines

    Defense ministers of six Black Sea countries discuss Ukraine, floating mines
Recommended
Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year
Shell to take hit of up to $5 bln on Russia exit

Shell to take hit of up to $5 bln on Russia exit
Canada approves controversial Bay du Nord offshore oil project

Canada approves controversial Bay du Nord offshore oil project
Amazon, SpaceX heat up race to dominate satellite internet

Amazon, SpaceX heat up race to dominate satellite internet
American companies view Turkey as regional hub, US official says

American companies view Turkey as regional hub, US official says
Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul
WORLD Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market

Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government announced Thursday it will ban foreign investors from buying homes in Canada for two years in a bid to cool off a hot housing market.

ECONOMY Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Samsung Electronics expects operating profits for the first quarter to rise 50.3 percent, the South Korean tech giant said in a statement yesterday, despite global supply chain woes.
SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.