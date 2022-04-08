Mitsubishi to cross-produce with Renault in Turkey

ISTANBUL

Mitsubishi Motors will bolster its line-up in Europe through locally producing the new Colt model in Renault Group plants in the northwestern province of Bursa on the horizon of 2023.

Dialing up the alliance with the carmaker Mitsubishi, ​Renault Group announced a win-win strategy on April 5.

“Mitsubishi Motors will bolster its line-up in Europe through locally producing two of its cars in Renault Group plants. The new ASX and the new Colt, both to go on sale in 2023, will use the modular CMF-B platform and build off some of Renault’s best sellers,” Renault’s chief communicator Emmanuel Genty said.

The new Colt is expected to be based on Clio’s CMF-B platform and produced in the northwestern province of Bursa.

The new Colt model would “significantly increase Mitsubishi Motors’ market coverage in core European segments,” Mitsubishi told Automotive News Europe.

The new supermini will slot between the smaller Mirage and the upcoming ASX SUV in the Mitsubishi line-up.