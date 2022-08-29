MİT ‘neutralizes’ two terrorists in N Iraq

  • August 29 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA 
The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT), has neutralized two more PKK terrorists in the last incident of the surgical attack series in northern Iraq, İhlas News Agency has reported.

“Two terrorists were neutralized in the Asos region of the Sulaymaniyah province,” the agency wrote.

According to the agency, Hüseyin Resuli Kızılbaş, codenamed “Bayer Sur,” and Mervan Mistro, codenamed “Rezan Baran,” were killed in the operation that is said to be conducted on Aug. 22.

“Both terrorists were servicing the terrorist organizations’ armed wing led by Murat Karayılan,” the agency reported.

The MİT has been organizing surgical attacks on senior PKK members in northern Iraq and Syria since March.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations - Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019) - across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

