MİT 'neutralizes' senior PKK member in Syria

MİT 'neutralizes' senior PKK member in Syria

ANKARA
MİT neutralizes senior PKK member in Syria

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has “neutralized” Murat Ateş, identified as a prominent member of the PKK, in an operation in Qamishli city in northeastern Syria, security sources revealed on Feb. 22.

Extensive fieldwork preceded the operation against the man known by the codename "Renas Amed," who had been monitored by a team deployed by MİT over an extended period, sources said.

Ateş, who reportedly joined the PKK from Europe in 2014, was known for his involvement in armed activities spanning from 2014 to 2016 across various areas in Iraq, including Qandil, Avashin and Gara regions.

During this time frame, he actively participated in infiltration-style operations targeting the Turkish military, according to local media reports.

In 2016, Ateş relocated to Syria, where he assumed the role of logistics and finance officer for the PKK. He served as a logistics manager in the Kesra region from 2020 until last year.

Recent intelligence indicated that Ateş had taken on the responsibility of overseeing the financial operations of the PKK's military hospitals in the Jazira region starting this year, read the reports.

Additionally, he was allegedly involved in managing the illicit financial transactions of the organization as part of his duties.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU. Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

MIT,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan lauds domestic weapons in fight against terrorism

Erdoğan lauds domestic weapons in fight against terrorism
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan lauds domestic weapons in fight against terrorism

    Erdoğan lauds domestic weapons in fight against terrorism

  2. MİT 'neutralizes' senior PKK member in Syria

    MİT 'neutralizes' senior PKK member in Syria

  3. Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged as expected

    Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged as expected

  4. Kremlin says 'shameful' for Biden to call Putin 'SOB'

    Kremlin says 'shameful' for Biden to call Putin 'SOB'

  5. Albanian parliament approves contested migrant deal with Italy

    Albanian parliament approves contested migrant deal with Italy
Recommended
Erdoğan lauds domestic weapons in fight against terrorism

Erdoğan lauds domestic weapons in fight against terrorism
Parliament adopts health service reforms

Parliament adopts health service reforms
Police arrest 10 alleged spies operating for foreign intels

Police arrest 10 alleged spies operating for foreign intels
Sedat Önal named Türkiyes ambassador to Washington

Sedat Önal named Türkiye's ambassador to Washington
Turkish top diplomat calls on G20 to play more active role in Gaza

Turkish top diplomat calls on G20 to play more active role in Gaza
Western Black Sea touristic train to roll out in April

Western Black Sea touristic train to roll out in April

WORLD Kremlin says shameful for Biden to call Putin SOB

Kremlin says 'shameful' for Biden to call Putin 'SOB'

The Kremlin on Thursday said it was a "huge shame" that U.S. President Joe Biden had called Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB".
ECONOMY Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged as expected

Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged as expected

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 45 percent after eight straight months of rate hikes.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿