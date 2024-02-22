MİT 'neutralizes' senior PKK member in Syria

ANKARA

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has “neutralized” Murat Ateş, identified as a prominent member of the PKK, in an operation in Qamishli city in northeastern Syria, security sources revealed on Feb. 22.

Extensive fieldwork preceded the operation against the man known by the codename "Renas Amed," who had been monitored by a team deployed by MİT over an extended period, sources said.

Ateş, who reportedly joined the PKK from Europe in 2014, was known for his involvement in armed activities spanning from 2014 to 2016 across various areas in Iraq, including Qandil, Avashin and Gara regions.

During this time frame, he actively participated in infiltration-style operations targeting the Turkish military, according to local media reports.

In 2016, Ateş relocated to Syria, where he assumed the role of logistics and finance officer for the PKK. He served as a logistics manager in the Kesra region from 2020 until last year.

Recent intelligence indicated that Ateş had taken on the responsibility of overseeing the financial operations of the PKK's military hospitals in the Jazira region starting this year, read the reports.

Additionally, he was allegedly involved in managing the illicit financial transactions of the organization as part of his duties.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU. Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.