MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in Syria

MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in Syria

ANKARA
MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in Syria

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized the PKK/YPG’s finance leader during an operation in Ayn al-Arab district in northern Syria.

Tuba Karakoç, who joined the organization in 2013, has been active in many fields in Türkiye, Iraq and Syria.

The MİT found out that she participated in many terror acts and was preparing for another in Türkiye. The agency initiated the operation when it revealed that Karakoç regularly travels to Iraq to provide financial support to the organization.

Neutralized is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured.

During its more than 35 years of the terror campaign, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

MIT, terrorism,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye criticizes anchoring of US destroyer in Greek Cypriot

Türkiye criticizes anchoring of US destroyer in Greek Cypriot
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye criticizes anchoring of US destroyer in Greek Cypriot

    Türkiye criticizes anchoring of US destroyer in Greek Cypriot

  2. China's Xi hosts Central Asian leaders in 'milestone' summit

    China's Xi hosts Central Asian leaders in 'milestone' summit

  3. Colombia says four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

    Colombia says four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

  4. Loud explosions heard as Russia targets Kiev with cruise missiles

    Loud explosions heard as Russia targets Kiev with cruise missiles

  5. ‘Lord of the Rings’ now a video game

    ‘Lord of the Rings’ now a video game
Recommended
Türkiye criticizes anchoring of US destroyer in Greek Cypriot

Türkiye criticizes anchoring of US destroyer in Greek Cypriot
Youths constituted 15.2 pct of Türkiye’s population last year

Youths constituted 15.2 pct of Türkiye’s population last year
Lost martyrdom found after 108 years

Lost martyrdom found after 108 years
Ship hosting quake survivors completes mission

Ship hosting quake survivors completes mission
Farmer irrigates crops with solar power

Farmer irrigates crops with solar power
Rainfall jams Istanbul traffic, density at 71 pct

Rainfall jams Istanbul traffic, density at 71 pct
WORLD Chinas Xi hosts Central Asian leaders in milestone summit

China's Xi hosts Central Asian leaders in 'milestone' summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host a Central Asian summit on Thursday, seeking to build regional influence as G7 leaders hold a rival gathering in Japan.

ECONOMY Türkiye 4th most popular global tourist destination

Türkiye 4th most popular global tourist destination

Türkiye is ranked fourth globally among tourism destinations in 2022, according to a leading international tourism organization.

SPORTS Women receive order of 114,000 bocce balls from France

Women receive order of 114,000 bocce balls from France

Women workers who opened a workshop together to produce bocce balls after receiving relevant training as part of a project in the southern province of Burdur have received a massive order for 114,000 bocce balls from France.