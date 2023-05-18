MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in Syria

ANKARA

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized the PKK/YPG’s finance leader during an operation in Ayn al-Arab district in northern Syria.

Tuba Karakoç, who joined the organization in 2013, has been active in many fields in Türkiye, Iraq and Syria.

The MİT found out that she participated in many terror acts and was preparing for another in Türkiye. The agency initiated the operation when it revealed that Karakoç regularly travels to Iraq to provide financial support to the organization.

Neutralized is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured.

During its more than 35 years of the terror campaign, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.