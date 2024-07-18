MİT captures two PKK intelligence leaders in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has captured Sadık Topaloğlu and Mehmet Savaş, reportedly two key figures in the PKK's intelligence structure, in a joint operation with Istanbul police.

Security sources revealed that Topaloğlu had illegally crossed the Qandil Mountains area in Iraq, where he received intelligence training and held meetings with Cemil Bayık, one of the PKK's leaders.

Following his assignment in Türkiye, Topaloğlu operated under the guise of journalism to gather information for the PKK, the sources told local media.

Further investigations by MİT reportedly determined that both Topaloğlu and Savaş were involved in financial activities for the PKK and provided materials to the organization's members in Syria through shell companies.

The two men have been arrested on charges of membership in a terrorist organization and are currently imprisoned.

Earlier this year, dozens of PKK suspects were apprehended in simultaneous operations across the country, as announced by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. The operations targeted the PKK's youth and female structures.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Last month, Türkiye updated its top-secret National Security Policy Document (MGSB), colloquially known as the "secret constitution," to include the PKK and FETÖ as specific terrorist threats faced by the state, media reports said.

The contents of the document have traditionally remained undisclosed to the public.