Missing person’s body found on Greek shores

AYDIN

A body found in Greek territorial waters has been confirmed to be a Turkish man who was reported missing seven months ago in the Aegean province of Aydın’s Didim district.

An examination was initiated soon after the body was found off the coast of Greece.

As a result of the DNA test carried out in Greece, it was determined that the body was of a Turkish man, Mesut Çobanoğlu, who had been previously reported as “missing.”

Çobanoğlu’s body was delivered to his relatives following the completion of correspondence between Athens and Ankara.

He was laid to rest yesterday after a funeral prayer held in the province’s Söke district.

It is not known how Çobanoğlu reached the territorial waters of Greece, but experts believe the man may have been caught in the current while swimming and that his body may have washed up on Greek shores as a result of strong winds.