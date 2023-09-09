Misli becomes sponsor of women’s national volleyball team

ISTANBUL

Misli, Türkiye’s fastest-growing betting platform, has become the official sponsor of the Turkish women’s volleyball national team and the women’s volleyball league.

Demirören Holding Board Chair Yıldırım Demirören, Turkish Volleyball Federation President Mehmet Akif Üstündağ, as well as Demirören Holding board members Erdoğan Demirören and Sinan Oktay, attended the signing ceremony.

Misli is part of Demirören Holding.

Speaking at the ceremony, Yıldırım Demirören congratulated the women’s volleyball team on their victory at the Women’s European Volleyball Championship.

Demirören noted that Misli has been the title sponsor of the Sultans League – the Turkish Women’s Volleyball League - since 2020.

“Now, we are moving our support even further, beyond the title sponsorship and have become the official sponsor of both the Sultans League and the Turkish women’s volleyball national team,” Yıldırım Demirören said.

“We are excited about our sponsorship for the Turkish volleyball, which has been on the rise in the past years. We are doing our best, and will continue to do so, to support Turkish sports,” he said, adding that the Demirören family has been supporting all sports branches for years.

For his part, Üstündağ thanked Yıldırım Demiören and the Demirören family for their support.

“I hope this cooperation will bring more success to the Turkish volleyball,” Üstündağ said.