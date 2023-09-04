Miranda Kerr announces her pregnancy

LOS ANGELES

Miranda Kerr has announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child. The model took to Snapchat on Sept. 1 to make the announcement that she is expecting her third baby with her husband and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

“So excited to announce baby number four,” she wrote on top of a Snapchat photo, cradling her bump.

“And it’s a boy,” the next Snap read. She then showed her followers a photo of four pairs of boys’ shoes in yellow and white, all in various sizes to represent the stages of life her sons are in. “#boymom,” Kerr captioned the photo.

Kerr is already mom to three boys: Myles, who turns four next month, and Hart, five, with Spiegel, 33. She is also mom to son Flynn, 12, who she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, 46.

Back in November, both Spiegel and Kerr attended the Baby2Baby Gala. When speaking to People, Kerr admitted that her husband was “trying to convince her” to expand their family. "That’s what’s happening," she told the outlet with a smile.

She also explained what her favorite thing about being a mother is. “Just seeing the world through my children’s eyes and understanding that each of them has a different way of seeing the world," she explained. "Even though they’re three boys, they’ve grown up in a similar environment, they really have a different perspective and I love understanding that and learning from them. And the curiosity that children have is so infectious."