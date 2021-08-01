'Miracle' goat born from flames during forest fires

  • August 01 2021 09:53:00

'Miracle' goat born from flames during forest fires

ANTALYA-Anadolu Agency
Miracle goat born from flames during forest fires

A baby goat that was born in massive flames in Turkey's southern Antalya province has been named "Miracle."

Sercan Bayat returned to his farm hours after he was evacuated because of forest fires to find a baby goat among perished farm animals in the burned woodland in Manavgat district.

He said fires reached his village right after they began.

After gendarmerie forces urged villagers to evacuate, Bayat risked his life to let his animals loose to take them to an open area.

“Our animals are dearer to us than anything else. I could not leave them behind,” he said. “When everything went up in flames, I cut my cows loose to take them to an open area and led my goats away from the fire.”

“There were burns on my hands and feet. Meanwhile, I lost some of my animals. My pregnant cows, goats lost their lives,” he said, noting that villagers watched their houses burn.

“We returned home three to four hours after our village burned down. I saw the baby goat on the burnt soil in front of the house. It was like a miracle,” he Bayat.

“I could not understand how it was born, how it survived. It became our only solace in all the trouble,” he said.

ECONOMY Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia

Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey brings 107 massive forest fires under control

    Turkey brings 107 massive forest fires under control

  2. Two children accused of Marmaris fire say they were burning books

    Two children accused of Marmaris fire say they were burning books

  3. Two more die in southern Turkey forest fires, death toll at six

    Two more die in southern Turkey forest fires, death toll at six

  4. World leaders offer condolences to Turkey over wildfires

    World leaders offer condolences to Turkey over wildfires

  5. Turkish women's volleyball team reach quarters for first time in Olympics

    Turkish women's volleyball team reach quarters for first time in Olympics
Recommended
63 irregular migrants held in central Turkey

63 irregular migrants held in central Turkey
Magnitude 5.5 quake jolts southwestern Turkey

Magnitude 5.5 quake jolts southwestern Turkey
Ankara welcomes reopening of strategic coastal road in Libya

Ankara welcomes reopening of strategic coastal road in Libya
Erdoğan visits areas affected by forest fires

Erdoğan visits areas affected by forest fires
World leaders offer condolences to Turkey over wildfires

World leaders offer condolences to Turkey over wildfires
Turkey brings 107 massive forest fires under control

Turkey brings 107 massive forest fires under control
WORLD China, Australia ramp up COVID curbs as Delta variant spreads

China, Australia ramp up COVID curbs as Delta variant spreads

China and Australia ramped up COVID-19 curbs on July 31 as Delta variant cases surged and tens of thousands rallied in France against restrictions designed to stop the pandemic.

ECONOMY Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia

Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia

Turkey wants to improve trade ties with Russia in a balanced manner and based on a win-win approach, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş has said.

SPORTS Djordjevic becomes Fenerbahçe Bekos new head coach

Djordjevic becomes Fenerbahçe Beko's new head coach

Aleksandar Djordjevic was announced as Fenerbahçe Beko's new head coach on July 31.