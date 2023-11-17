Ministry to revive act for talented children’s art education

Ministry to revive act for talented children’s art education

ANKARA
Ministry to revive act for talented children’s art education

The Culture and Tourism Ministry will bring to the agenda of reviving a law widely known as the "wonderful children act" in the public, which provides opportunities and financial support for exceptionally talented children in the field of fine arts to receive advanced education abroad, Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced.

The law was specifically enacted to send pianist Idil Biret and violinist Suna Kan, who would later become significant figures in Turkish music history, to study abroad with state scholarships at the ages of 12 and 7, respectively.

This law, further expanded in 1956, facilitated the identification of talented children in various fine arts fields and supported their education abroad with government scholarships.

According to the law, all expenses of these children and their parents were covered by the ministry until the age of 16 during their education abroad.

In his presentation to the parliament’s budget commission on Nov. 15, Ersoy stated that the law, which is still officially in force but has not been utilized for a while, will be restored to functionality, adding that his ministry will discover and support promising children across the country once again through the art units and art institutions within the ministry.

"As part of the targeted initiative to discover talented children throughout Anatolia, the Law on the Education of Children with Exceptional Talent in Fine Arts, numbered 6660, will be revised," he said.

Through this law, 11 children who excelled in various fields of fine arts, from piano to painting, received education in prestigious conservatories in Paris between 1957 and 1968.

Türkiye has made significant progress not only in providing education abroad for promising children in various fields, including science, art and sports but also in accepting international students at its universities.

In a new development related to the latter, a collaboration protocol was signed between the Interior Ministry’s migration body and the Higher Education Council (YÖK) to facilitate the process of residence and visa procedures for international students.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya emphasizes Türkiye’s significant competitiveness in higher education, stating, "This competitiveness is on the radar of international students. Therefore, our universities host students from 198 different countries. The protocol we have signed will streamline processes and minimize bureaucratic procedures in the workflow."

Culture Ministry,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top French art expert faces fake furniture trial

Top French art expert faces fake furniture trial
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top French art expert faces fake furniture trial

    Top French art expert faces fake furniture trial

  2. Super-fan Giorgia Meloni opens Rome Tolkien exhibition

    Super-fan Giorgia Meloni opens Rome Tolkien exhibition

  3. Frozen library of ancient ice tells tales of climate's past

    Frozen library of ancient ice tells tales of climate's past

  4. Lion mosaic latest find in Konuralp ancient city

    Lion mosaic latest find in Konuralp ancient city

  5. NYC carriage driver charged with animal cruelty

    NYC carriage driver charged with animal cruelty
Recommended
Ankara deputy last to resign from İYİ Party

Ankara deputy last to resign from İYİ Party
Influencers on agenda over money laundering

Influencers on agenda over money laundering
Anchovy in danger of extinction due to overfishing

Anchovy in danger of extinction due to overfishing
Tour of Türkiye to kick off in April next year

Tour of Türkiye to kick off in April next year
Self-taught software developer joins NASA team

Self-taught software developer joins NASA team
Convicted murderer of Hrant Dink released

Convicted murderer of Hrant Dink released
WORLD South Koreans sit key exam as flights halted to limit distraction

South Koreans sit key exam as flights halted to limit distraction

More than half a million students in South Korea sat the crucial national university entrance exam on Nov. 15, with authorities taking extraordinary measures, including halting flights, to minimise distractions.
ECONOMY Europe, US in global race for skilled migrants

Europe, US in global race for skilled migrants

The European Union is in a "global race" with the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand to scoop up skilled migrants, the European Commission has acknowledged.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.