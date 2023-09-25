Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

Melike Çalkap- ANKARA

The Education Ministry and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) have launched a joint project to provide football education to 100,000 students.

"The early introduction of our children to sports is of utmost importance. Therefore, the active utilization of the schools is highly valuable. Türkiye currently possesses one of Europe's most significant sports infrastructures. We, in turn, aspire to cultivate new champions from all corners of Anatolia," Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak stated during a press conference for the project.

Providing information about the project, TFF President Mehmet Büyükekşi explained that the project encompasses 100,000 primary and secondary school children, stressing his federation's commitment to achieving the goal of reaching 100,000 children on the centennial anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish Republic.

Noting that children commence their football education at the age of six in Europe, Büyükekşi pointed out that the joint project aims to achieve the same practice as well.

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, for his part, pointed out the long-standing issue of insufficient emphasis and allocation of resources to music and sports education in schools.

In a bid to address this problem, a sports culture course was added to the curriculum of primary and secondary schools, he stated.

"If we do not adequately educate our children in sports culture, we may encounter serious issues. As the education minister, I promise to closely monitor the outcomes of this project with great enthusiasm. I call upon those involved in the field of sports and football to support this endeavor," Tekin said.