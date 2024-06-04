Ministry targets illegal excavation broadcasts by plunderers

Ministry targets illegal excavation broadcasts by plunderers

Salim Uzun – ANKARA
Ministry targets illegal excavation broadcasts by plunderers

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has requested social media organizations to monitor and block posts by treasure hunters who broadcast their illegal excavations on social media.

Treasure hunters carry out illegal excavations in various areas and take high-definition videos and photographs to gain followers and sell metal detectors under the pretense of finding staged artifacts for the first time. They also earn an additional income based on the number of views their videos receive.

It observed that the majority of those who comment on such videos have never excavated before but have ordered detectors online after watching the content.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet about this type of content, Professor Necmi Karul, head of the Göbeklitepe-Karahantepe Excavation Committee, said, “All publications that encourage the destruction of cultural heritage should be considered a crime. Legal action should be taken against those who manage these accounts without even a complaint.”

The Directorate General of Cultural Heritage and Museums contacted representatives of relevant social media platforms, particularly YouTube, and requested that content that encourages illicit digs be blocked.

The request was supported by a comprehensive file containing content produced by some social media users. The file also included expert opinions.

Videos of treasure hunters who use picks, shovels, drills and even explosives in videos shot in Anatolia and damage qualified artifacts in live broadcasts will be blocked. The accounts of users who insist on violations will be suspended.

treasure hunting,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership

Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership

    Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership

  2. Slovenia latest European nation to recognize Palestinian state

    Slovenia latest European nation to recognize Palestinian state

  3. Australian economy shows 'weak' growth in first quarter

    Australian economy shows 'weak' growth in first quarter

  4. Mexico's president-elect moves to reassure nervous investors

    Mexico's president-elect moves to reassure nervous investors

  5. US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe

    US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe
Recommended
Mysterious canyon yet undiscovered

Mysterious canyon yet undiscovered
Erdoğan urges global action against Israels barbarism

Erdoğan urges global action against Israel's 'barbarism'
CHP schedules labor rally at end of month

CHP schedules 'labor' rally at end of month
Bahçeli backs dismissal of Hakkari mayor amid terrorism probe

Bahçeli backs dismissal of Hakkari mayor amid terrorism probe
US condemns attack on Turkish reporter in Pennsylvania

US condemns attack on Turkish reporter in Pennsylvania
Kurtulmuş expands discussions on new constitution proposal

Kurtulmuş expands discussions on new constitution proposal
Türkiye sends 1st indigenous satellite to US for launch

Türkiye sends 1st indigenous satellite to US for launch
WORLD Slovenia latest European nation to recognize Palestinian state

Slovenia latest European nation to recognize Palestinian state

Slovenia's parliament on Tuesday passed a decree recognizing a Palestinian state, following last week's recognition by three other European states.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership

Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership

Turkish Airlines (THY) and KM Malta Airlines, the flag carrier of Malta, have signed a codeshare agreement to operate joint flights, effective as of June 15.
SPORTS Mourinho gets warm welcome at Fenerbahçe

Mourinho gets warm welcome at Fenerbahçe

Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho was unveiled as the new coach of Fenerbahçe on June 2 night, tasked with winning the club a first league title since 2014 after six runner-up finishes.
﻿