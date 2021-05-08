Ministry supporting private theaters during pandemic

  • May 08 2021 07:00:00

ANKARA
More than 36 million Turkish Liras were provided by the Culture and Tourism Ministry to private theaters, which are among the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

As a result of meetings with representatives of private theaters and sector stakeholders, the ministry has put into effect the legislative changes and practices that facilitate the activities of theaters. With the new projects, the aim is to bring the plays of private theaters to art lovers in both physical and digital environments and to introduce the works of local playwrights to the sector.

Since April last year, a total of 36.5 million liras has been provided to 1267 theater projects. Within the scope of the support for the projects of private theaters, 12 million liras were given to 328 private theaters.

Private theaters were given the opportunity to stage their plays on state-owned theater stages twice in a row in accordance with the pandemic conditions.

The ministry also provided the necessary financial support for the tour of private theaters. They were prevented from having any concerns about ticket sales.

Within the scope of the Digital Theater Project, the ministry also provided support for Digital Play and Audio Play. Plays by local authors that have never been staged before will be performed by private theaters and the sound recordings of the plays will be shared by the ministry online.

