Ministry registers museum inside state hospital

  • December 31 2020 07:00:00

Ministry registers museum inside state hospital

BURSA
Ministry registers museum inside state hospital

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has registered a museum at the entrance of a state hospital in the İnegöl distrcit of the northwestern province of Bursa, opening it to patients who would like to see old hospital equipment and ambulances.

“The museum was opened four years ago, in 2016, on the 100th anniversary of the hospital’s establishment. This year the ministry registered it as a ‘private museum.’ Now it is under the ministry’s control and protection,” Hayrettin Göçmen, the hospital’s head physician, told state-run Anadolu Agency on Dec. 29.

According to the official, people who come to the hospital can tour the museum and time travel amid old ambulances and historic documents about health services.

“We looked at the media archives and we learnt that some İnegöl locals living in Germany donated an ambulance to our hospital decades ago. We pursued the ambulance and found it in a storage. The owner donated it without expecting anything back.”

Göçmen said that they went deeper into the research and found that there were eight more historic ambulances, bringing them to the museum.

“The museum has two more parts. One is about the history of the health services in İnegöl. We even have documents from 1845. Also, people learning about the existence of the museum are donating all valuable documents they keep in their houses,” the official stressed.

There is also a special collection for children, with toy ambulances being exhibited for them.

According to the records, 1.5 million people visit the hospital annually.

“So around 1 million visited the museum in a year. If I say this, I guess, I would not be exaggerating.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. New Year ban on some areas to cover foreign tourists

    New Year ban on some areas to cover foreign tourists

  2. Cisterns unearthed in Metropolis ancient city

    Cisterns unearthed in Metropolis ancient city

  3. Murder of academic sparks outrage as femicide toll soars

    Murder of academic sparks outrage as femicide toll soars

  4. Turkey eyes predictable ties with new US administration

    Turkey eyes predictable ties with new US administration

  5. Turkey seeks gas discount and flexible contracts

    Turkey seeks gas discount and flexible contracts
Recommended
Urartu Caves in Tunceli to serve tourism

Urartu Caves in Tunceli to serve tourism
French fashion pioneer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98

French fashion pioneer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98
Cisterns unearthed in Metropolis ancient city

Cisterns unearthed in Metropolis ancient city
First festival of 2021, Festtogether to be held in January

First festival of 2021, Festtogether to be held in January
Emperor Neron’s lighthouse to be made earthquake resistant

Emperor Neron’s lighthouse to be made earthquake resistant
Borusan Sanat presents new online platform

Borusan Sanat presents new online platform
WORLD Well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino found in Siberia

Well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino found in Siberia

A well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino with many of its internal organs still intact has been recovered from permafrost in Russia’s extreme north.
ECONOMY Serbia receives first gas from TurkStream pipeline

Serbia receives first gas from TurkStream pipeline

Serbia received its first shipment of gas on Dec. 30 from the TurkStream pipeline project which connects Russia to Europe, according to Serbian radio and television.
SPORTS Turkish football body, Qatar broadcaster fix payment issue

Turkish football body, Qatar broadcaster fix payment issue

Turkish Süper Lig and First League broadcaster Qatar's beIN Media Group, and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) reached on Dec. 29 an agreement and resolved the dispute over the payment of broadcasting rights.