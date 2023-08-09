Ministry reaches 2 mln children for hearing test

ANKARA
The Health Ministry conducted two-stage hearing screening tests for nearly 2 million newborns and children last year, the General Directorate of Public Health has announced.

According to data the directorate revealed in a written statement, approximately 11 million babies are born annually in the country, as three of every 1,000 babies have severe hearing loss, while this figure rises to four among babies in intensive care units.

Additionally, due to childhood illnesses, ear infections, accidents and certain medications, this rate can reach six out of 1,000 children in the further phase. Experts stressed that if hearing loss in children is not diagnosed in a timely manner and they are not enrolled in early rehabilitation programs, it can lead to developmental setbacks in terms of their psychological and social growth.

Accordingly, the ministry implements the “National Hearing Screening Program” consisting of two sub-projects: Newborn Hearing Screening Program and School Age Hearing Screening Program, to be able to achieve early diagnosis.

Within this scope, the ministry reached nearly 2 million babies and children to check the health of their hearing senses.

Some 1,800 newborns in Türkiye are born each year with severe hearing loss and are in need of cochlear implants. Cochlear implants, which have around 750,000 users worldwide and about 30,000 users in Türkiye, take the benefits of hearing aids that amplify sounds and transmit them to the ear.

The surgery for placement of these implants, as well as most of the associated costs, are fully covered by the ministry, with the cost of approximately 200,000 Turkish Liras per patient ($7,500).

The directorate also pointed out that even in cases of unilateral hearing loss, the rate of grade repetition is 37 percent, saying, "Hearing is the most essential component for education and communication.”

“It becomes even more crucial during the school years. The prevalence of permanent hearing loss in the school-age population has increased to nine per thousand,” it added.

