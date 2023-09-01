Ministry probes into alleged ‘waste of free textbooks’ in schools

Ministry probes into alleged ‘waste of free textbooks’ in schools

ANKARA
Ministry probes into alleged ‘waste of free textbooks’ in schools

 

The Education Ministry has initiated an investigation into claims made by the local media that private schools are selling free textbooks provided by the ministry to recycling facilities.

In the notification sent to the country's all 81 provincial directorates, the ministry stated that “necessary actions have been taken in relation to the news in the press concerning the fact that free textbooks distributed by the ministry to public and private schools are disposed of as scrap paper without being given to students or never used in the lessons.”

Institutions found to have committed this act will be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the Private Education Institutions Law, the notification remarked. The relevant article of the law includes provisions on "cancellation of the permission to open an institution, closure and transfer of the institution."

Institutions might be subjected to an administrative fine of five times the gross minimum wage in case of acts contrary to the provisions specified in the regulations and directives. In case of a repeat offense, the amount of the administrative fine will be increased. In case of a third repetition, the work licenses of the institutions will be canceled.

With the new regulation, all private schools are also compelled to actively use the ministry’s textbooks in lessons, and at the end of the academic year, the textbooks must be delivered back to the provincial directorates of education.

Previously, an article about private schools forcing students to buy additional textbooks that can cost up to 20,000 Turkish Liras ($753) per student was published by a daily newspaper. The article claimed that the content of the ministry's books was insufficient and unsuitable for preparing students for high school or university entrance exams.

Additionally, it was mentioned that some private schools sell the textbooks they receive to recycling facilities for a fee even before the start of the academic year. Others keep the books in storage facilities with the intention of holding off on sales until the academic year's end.

Turkey, Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan vows to restart new charter efforts

Erdoğan vows to restart new charter efforts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to restart new charter efforts

    Erdoğan vows to restart new charter efforts

  2. Erdoğan calls for unity on republic's centenary

    Erdoğan calls for unity on republic's centenary

  3. UN chief sends Russia new proposals to revive Black Sea grain deal

    UN chief sends Russia new proposals to revive Black Sea grain deal

  4. Şimşek dismisses claims about intervention in FX rates

    Şimşek dismisses claims about intervention in FX rates

  5. Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case

    Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case
Recommended
Erdoğan vows to restart new charter efforts

Erdoğan vows to restart new charter efforts
Erdoğan calls for unity on republics centenary

Erdoğan calls for unity on republic's centenary
UN chief sends Russia new proposals to revive Black Sea grain deal

UN chief sends Russia new proposals to revive Black Sea grain deal
UN tables a new deal for grain initiative: Fidan

UN tables a new deal for grain initiative: Fidan
Istanbul governor clarifies alcohol circular as a reminder

Istanbul governor clarifies alcohol circular as a reminder
Fishermen cast lines as seasonal fishing ban ends

Fishermen cast lines as seasonal fishing ban ends
WORLD Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case

Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday and sought to sever his case from some other defendants who are accused along with him of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
ECONOMY Şimşek dismisses claims about intervention in FX rates

Şimşek dismisses claims about intervention in FX rates

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has dismissed claims that the Central Bank intervened in foreign exchange rates by selling its reserves.
SPORTS Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are on a U.S. Open collision course as the final Grand Slam tournament of season gets under way Monday with American teenager Coco Gauff chasing a breakthrough first major title.