Ministry prepares Turkish Youth Atlas

ANKARA

The Youth and Sports Ministry has prepared a detailed report on habits of the young people living in Turkey and the 6 million prospective first-time voters.

Minister Muharrem Kasapoğlu presented the Generation Z report to the senior members of the ruling Justice and Development Party last week.

“There are 6 million young voters who will cast their votes for the first time. A total of 16.96 million voters in the age group of 17-29 will vote in the next elections. Some 89.2 percent of them say that they will go to the polls. Our strategy for 2023 is to recognize the targeted young population, to understand their expectations and to build a language together with inclusive processes,” said the report.

Around 20 surveys have been conducted among 150,000 young people on volunteering, sports culture, digital skills, entrepreneurship, social relations, daily life and satisfaction. The results will be published together in the Turkish Youth Atlas.

According to the initial results, 82.3 percent of young people get online for at least two hours per day. Credibility rates of news pieces published on social media are 32.2 percent for Youtube, 30.1 percent for Twitter, 29.8 percent for Instagram, 21.1 percent for Twitch and Linkedin, 19.8 percent for Tiktok and 19.6 percent for Facebook.