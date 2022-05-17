Ministry prepares Turkish Youth Atlas

  • May 17 2022 07:00:00

Ministry prepares Turkish Youth Atlas

ANKARA
Ministry prepares Turkish Youth Atlas

The Youth and Sports Ministry has prepared a detailed report on habits of the young people living in Turkey and the 6 million prospective first-time voters.

Minister Muharrem Kasapoğlu presented the Generation Z report to the senior members of the ruling Justice and Development Party last week.

“There are 6 million young voters who will cast their votes for the first time. A total of 16.96 million voters in the age group of 17-29 will vote in the next elections. Some 89.2 percent of them say that they will go to the polls. Our strategy for 2023 is to recognize the targeted young population, to understand their expectations and to build a language together with inclusive processes,” said the report.

Around 20 surveys have been conducted among 150,000 young people on volunteering, sports culture, digital skills, entrepreneurship, social relations, daily life and satisfaction. The results will be published together in the Turkish Youth Atlas.
According to the initial results, 82.3 percent of young people get online for at least two hours per day. Credibility rates of news pieces published on social media are 32.2 percent for Youtube, 30.1 percent for Twitter, 29.8 percent for Instagram, 21.1 percent for Twitch and Linkedin, 19.8 percent for Tiktok and 19.6 percent for Facebook.

WORLD Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ferry services between Turkey and Greek islands gaining momentum

    Ferry services between Turkey and Greek islands gaining momentum

  2. AI initiatives in Turkey decupled in 5 years: Expert

    AI initiatives in Turkey decupled in 5 years: Expert

  3. Sweden to send delegation to overcome Turkey’s objections to NATO bid

    Sweden to send delegation to overcome Turkey’s objections to NATO bid

  4. ‘Genocide theories bring fighting in region’: Russian official

    ‘Genocide theories bring fighting in region’: Russian official

  5. Police seize Hebrew bible worth $2.5 million in Turkey’s west

    Police seize Hebrew bible worth $2.5 million in Turkey’s west
Recommended
Turkey objects as Sweden, Finland seek NATO membership

Turkey objects as Sweden, Finland seek NATO membership
Turkey welcomes elections in Lebanon

Turkey welcomes elections in Lebanon
Suggestion of childbearing license stirs controversy

Suggestion of childbearing license stirs controversy
Works to transform Atatürk Airport into massive green space kicks off

Works to transform Atatürk Airport into massive green space kicks off
Turkey reports 1,254 new coronavirus cases, 4 more deaths

Turkey reports 1,254 new coronavirus cases, 4 more deaths
Sweden to send delegation to overcome Turkey’s objections to NATO bid

Sweden to send delegation to overcome Turkey’s objections to NATO bid
WORLD Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave the strongest hint yet Monday that he would like to pay less for Twitter than his $44 billion offer made last month.

ECONOMY Turkey’s tourism sector to grow twice rate of national economy

Turkey’s tourism sector to grow twice rate of national economy

Turkey’s travel and tourism’s GDP is forecasted to grow at an average rate of 5.5 percent annually between over the next decade, more than twice the 2.5 percent growth rate of country’s overall economy, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) latest Economic Impact Report (EIR).
SPORTS Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Runners from all over the world assembled in the Mediterranean province of Antalya for the much-awaited Corendon Airlines Tahtalı Run to Sky competition held between May 13 and 15.