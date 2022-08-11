Ministry prepares action plan for agriculture

Ebru Karatosun-ANKARA

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has prepared an action plan that envisages simplifying the incentives scheme and changes in the support provided to farmers.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirişçi made a presentation regarding the new model at a meeting with senior members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The model is aiming to make the existing system more efficient by simplifying the current 63 different incentives.

Under the new scheme, farmers will need to get permission beforehand to grow products, which would ensure production in the sector is carried out in a more planned manner.

Farmers will be supported with aid-in-kind but not financial aid before the sowing season, and they may be entitled to receive additional payment after the harvest.

The new model also foresees the establishment of a Supply Security Department under the roof of the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, which will oversee the strategic products and monitor the production of those products. Incentives and support will be provided based on the assessments to be made by the department.

Urban agriculture will be encouraged, which will help reduce transport costs and waste, create jobs and increase access to fruits and vegetables.

Another pillar of the new model is the income protection insurance scheme, which was initially launched in the three districts of the Central Anatolian province of Konya.

The model aims to widen the insurance scheme to cover all the districts in Konya by the end of the year and the entire country by the end of 2023.

The model will also encourage digitalization in the agriculture sector with apps helping to keep track of which crops will be grown and where.