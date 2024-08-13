Ministry introduces ban on fishing of endemic species

ANKARA

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has imposed a ban on the fishing of some endemic species, according to a new regulation published in the Official Gazette on Aug. 11.

According to the new regulation, which will take effect on Sept. 1 and continue until Aug. 31, 2028, it will be forbidden to hunt specific endemic species that are vital to biodiversity, such as the leopard barbel fish and Batman banded scavenger fish, ensuring the protection of these species of great significance.

As per the regulation, the fishability numbers of some fish species, including anchovy and pearl mullets, were also determined.

Industry professionals will manage the distribution process through joint efforts, taking into consideration factors such as differences in hunting capacities, fishing gear and geographical positions.

By providing control and monitoring systems, especially on the hunting of anchovy species, which account for 60 percent of fisheries production, this strategy aims to increase public access to safe and healthy marine products.

‘Monitor system will be obligatory in slaughterhouses’

The Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı has announced that they are aiming to put a new obligation into action, which covers the placement of a monitoring system in certain places in slaughterhouses, within the scope of the regulations draft they have recently crafted.

The minister indicated that they have completed the revision of the Regulation of Special Hygiene Rules for Animal Food, which went into effect in 2011.

“One of the most significant changes here is related to the slaughterhouses. We occasionally encounter unpleasant photos from the slaughterhouses. This is unacceptable,” Yumaklı said in a written statement.

“Though we take criminal actions, our primary goal is to prevent such incidents from occurring in the first place,” he further stated.

Yumaklı noted that in addition to installation of security cameras at specific locations, they are also planning to provide a new system to digitally track the slaughtered animals when required.