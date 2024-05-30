Ministry enforces digital tracking for elevator maintenance

Ministry enforces digital tracking for elevator maintenance

ANKARA
Ministry enforces digital tracking for elevator maintenance

The Industry and Technology Ministry has introduced new regulations requiring technical services to digitally record and archive lift maintenance activities for six months, following several accidents resulting in deaths and injuries.

Under the new regulation draft, technical services must record all maintenance activities performed on elevators on video and retain these recordings for a minimum of six months.

Prompted by numerous accidents in student dormitories last year, some resulting in fatalities, the ministry’s draft regulation mandates that technical services digitally document their maintenance activities. These records, along with any related information and documents, must be provided to the ministry or other designated parties upon request. Additionally, each elevator will receive a unique 32-digit identification code for precise tracking.

Technical services are required to prevent the use of elevators in risky or dangerous situations and inform building supervisors immediately. They must also conduct rescue operations when necessary. Building supervisors or managers are responsible for ensuring that unauthorized individuals do not interfere with the elevators and that appropriate measures are taken to prevent use in dangerous conditions.

Elevator service providers must obtain professional liability insurance of at least 3 million Turkish Liras ($93,000), with the amount adjusted annually based on the revaluation rate. A copy of the maintenance contract must be submitted to the Turkish Standards Institute. Building managers must also establish a maintenance contract to ensure monthly maintenance is performed.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast
LATEST NEWS

  1. US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

    US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

  2. Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

    Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

  3. Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

    Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

  4. Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

    Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

  5. NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia

    NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Recommended
Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine
Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM
CHP leader denies intention to run for presidency

CHP leader denies intention to run for presidency
At least two irregular migrants die off Turkish coast

At least two irregular migrants die off Turkish coast
Interior minister vows to catch big fish amid police probe

Interior minister vows to catch 'big fish' amid police probe
İYİ Party MP resigns from the party

İYİ Party MP resigns from the party
Overindulgent parenting leads to more aggressive children: Expert

Overindulgent parenting leads to more aggressive children: Expert
WORLD US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

The United States has asserted that Syria's northeast fails to ensure "fair, free and transparent” election conditions, in a rebuke to the YPG terrorist group's recent attempts to hold local polls in the region.
ECONOMY OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

Members of the OPEC+ cartel of oil-producing nations are likely to maintain current output cuts at their biannual meeting on June 2, analysts told AFP, opting for caution in the face of geopolitical uncertainties.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿