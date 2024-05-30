Ministry enforces digital tracking for elevator maintenance

ANKARA

The Industry and Technology Ministry has introduced new regulations requiring technical services to digitally record and archive lift maintenance activities for six months, following several accidents resulting in deaths and injuries.

Under the new regulation draft, technical services must record all maintenance activities performed on elevators on video and retain these recordings for a minimum of six months.

Prompted by numerous accidents in student dormitories last year, some resulting in fatalities, the ministry’s draft regulation mandates that technical services digitally document their maintenance activities. These records, along with any related information and documents, must be provided to the ministry or other designated parties upon request. Additionally, each elevator will receive a unique 32-digit identification code for precise tracking.

Technical services are required to prevent the use of elevators in risky or dangerous situations and inform building supervisors immediately. They must also conduct rescue operations when necessary. Building supervisors or managers are responsible for ensuring that unauthorized individuals do not interfere with the elevators and that appropriate measures are taken to prevent use in dangerous conditions.

Elevator service providers must obtain professional liability insurance of at least 3 million Turkish Liras ($93,000), with the amount adjusted annually based on the revaluation rate. A copy of the maintenance contract must be submitted to the Turkish Standards Institute. Building managers must also establish a maintenance contract to ensure monthly maintenance is performed.