Ministry aims to increase exports to 'distant countries' to $80 bln

Ministry aims to increase exports to 'distant countries' to $80 bln

ANKARA
Ministry aims to increase exports to distant countries to $80 bln

As part of its “distant countries strategy,” the Trade Ministry has put 18 nations, including China, Australia, Brazil and Japan, on its radar, aiming to increase Türkiye’s exports to those countries to more than $80 billion.

The ministry noted that last year Türkiye’s export revenues amounted to $139.7 billion and that some 55 percent of exports went to European nations and another 18 percent was destined to the Near and Middle Eastern countries.

Work is underway to implement the distant counties strategy in a more effective and dynamic way, the ministry said in a statement, noting that there is a need to diversify Türkiye’s export markets at a time when the global economy and trade face challenges.

“Weak global growth is impacting our largest export markets. Particularly in Europe, monetary tightening, coupling with inflation, lower production and weak labor market causes concern for recession,” the statement explained.

The distant countries strategy aims to increase Türkiye’s exports to those 18 countries by four times to more than $80 billion and capture a 1 percent share in their imports, the ministry said, noting that those countries account for 64 percent of the global economy.

Those 18 countries include the U.S., Australia, Brazil, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Africa, South Korea, India, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Chile, Thailand and Vietnam.

Works are being launched to bring into action the strategy, which serves as a guide for exporters, the ministry said.

As part of those efforts under the distant countries strategy, a total of 32 delegations will travel to foreign countries, while companies will attend nearly 120 trade fairs abroad by the end of the year, according to the ministry.

The latest numbers from the Trade Ministry showed that the Americas’ share - North America, South America and the Caribbeans - in Türkiye’s exports was 8.7 percent in January-August, while the combined share of Australia and New Zealand was 0.4 percent.

The country’s exports amounted to $165 billion in the first eight months of 2023, marking a 0.4 percent decline from a year ago.

Turkish,

ECONOMY Economic program has Erdoğan’s full support, says VP Yılmaz

Economic program has Erdoğan’s full support, says VP Yılmaz
LATEST NEWS

  1. Economic program has Erdoğan’s full support, says VP Yılmaz

    Economic program has Erdoğan’s full support, says VP Yılmaz

  2. Standoff in northern Kosovo ends after day of deadly clashes

    Standoff in northern Kosovo ends after day of deadly clashes

  3. Foreign tourists’ expenditure rise 19 percent

    Foreign tourists’ expenditure rise 19 percent

  4. Ministry aims to increase exports to 'distant countries' to $80 bln

    Ministry aims to increase exports to 'distant countries' to $80 bln

  5. Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

    Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training
Recommended
Economic program has Erdoğan’s full support, says VP Yılmaz

Economic program has Erdoğan’s full support, says VP Yılmaz
Foreign tourists’ expenditure rise 19 percent

Foreign tourists’ expenditure rise 19 percent
High-speed train network to expand to 52 provinces: Minister

High-speed train network to expand to 52 provinces: Minister
Demand booming for secondhand smartphones

Demand booming for secondhand smartphones
As electric shift stalls, Volkswagen weighs up savings

As electric shift stalls, Volkswagen weighs up savings
Central banks in no rush to cut interest rates

Central banks in no rush to cut interest rates
WORLD Standoff in northern Kosovo ends after day of deadly clashes

Standoff in northern Kosovo ends after day of deadly clashes

The standoff between gunmen and Kosovo authorities at a monastery near the border with Serbia ended Sunday night, authorities in Pristina said, following a police operation to regain control of the area.
ECONOMY Economic program has Erdoğan’s full support, says VP Yılmaz

Economic program has Erdoğan’s full support, says VP Yılmaz

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan fully supports the new medium-term economic program, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has reiterated.
SPORTS Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

The Education Ministry and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) have launched a joint project to provide football education to 100,000 students.