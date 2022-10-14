Ministry: 7 PKK terrorists neutralized

Ministry: 7 PKK terrorists neutralized

ANKARA
Ministry: 7 PKK terrorists neutralized

Turkish security forces have neutralized seven PKK terrorists in the Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Claw-Lock zones, the Defense Ministry has announced.

In a social media post, the ministry informed that four PKK terrorists were neutralized in the Operation Claw-Lock zone in Iraq’s north.

In another operation, Turkish forces neutralized three other PKK/YPG terrorists who were preparing to attack the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, it added.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

Meanwhile, the police caught 14 people in simultaneous operations carried out in the capital Ankara against 15 foreigners who were determined to be in contact with ISIL members. The other fugitive suspect is on the wanted list.

Northern Iraq,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye, Russia to study Putin’s gas hub proposal

Türkiye, Russia to study Putin’s gas hub proposal
MOST POPULAR

  1. TOGG preparing for world stage

    TOGG preparing for world stage

  2. ISIL’s so-called ‘education centers’ busted in Ankara

    ISIL’s so-called ‘education centers’ busted in Ankara

  3. Türkiye most reliable way to supply gas to Europe: Putin

    Türkiye most reliable way to supply gas to Europe: Putin

  4. Property boom coming to an end, report warns

    Property boom coming to an end, report warns

  5. EU to reveal plans next week to tackle rising energy costs

    EU to reveal plans next week to tackle rising energy costs
Recommended
Türkiye, Russia to study Putin’s gas hub proposal

Türkiye, Russia to study Putin’s gas hub proposal
Türkiye condemns US national emergency on Turkish operation in Syria

Türkiye condemns US national emergency on Turkish operation in Syria
Turkish parliament OKs bill to fight disinformation

Turkish parliament OKs bill to 'fight disinformation'
Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing as passenger attack cabin crew

Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing as passenger attack cabin crew
Three Turkish universities enter global higher education 500 list

Three Turkish universities enter global higher education 500 list
‘Istanbul’s entry into Michelin’s guide to boost tourism’

‘Istanbul’s entry into Michelin’s guide to boost tourism’
Men should get lactation leave: Expert

Men should get lactation leave: Expert
WORLD China censors rare anti-Xi protest ahead of Communist Party congress

China censors rare anti-Xi protest ahead of Communist Party congress

China’s internet censors removed on Oct. 13 virtually all references to reports of a rare protest in Beijing that involved banners denouncing President Xi Jinping and the country’s Covid policies.
ECONOMY Finance Minister Nebati meets top bankers in US

Finance Minister Nebati meets top bankers in US

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has held a meeting with the senior executives of Goldman Sachs in Washington, D.C.
SPORTS Türkiye triumps at FIDE Chess Olympiad for first time

Türkiye triumps at FIDE Chess Olympiad for first time

The Turkish national under-16 chess team has bagged the gold medal at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan, marking Türkiye’s first-ever win.