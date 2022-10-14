Ministry: 7 PKK terrorists neutralized

ANKARA

Turkish security forces have neutralized seven PKK terrorists in the Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Claw-Lock zones, the Defense Ministry has announced.

In a social media post, the ministry informed that four PKK terrorists were neutralized in the Operation Claw-Lock zone in Iraq’s north.

In another operation, Turkish forces neutralized three other PKK/YPG terrorists who were preparing to attack the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, it added.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

Meanwhile, the police caught 14 people in simultaneous operations carried out in the capital Ankara against 15 foreigners who were determined to be in contact with ISIL members. The other fugitive suspect is on the wanted list.