Ministries sign protocol to expand inmate vocational training

ANKARA

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry and the Justice Ministry have signed a cooperation protocol to provide technical training to inmates in plant and animal production.

At the ceremony, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı highlighted that 400,000 convicts and probationers have contributed to afforestation efforts across the country's 81 provinces in the past six years.

He described the protocol as a step toward a new vision rooted in justice, compassion, development and sustainability.

The initiative aims to equip inmates with vocational skills, offering them a chance to rebuild their lives. Yumaklı also noted that Türkiye ranks first in Europe and sixth globally in increasing forest assets.

Addressing recent forest fires, he commemorated two firefighters who died in the western province of İzmir’s Ödemiş district and reaffirmed that all burned areas are reforested within a year.

The new protocol will expand vocational training to include practical skills in plants and animal husbandry.