Ministries sign protocol to expand inmate vocational training

Ministries sign protocol to expand inmate vocational training

ANKARA
Ministries sign protocol to expand inmate vocational training

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry and the Justice Ministry have signed a cooperation protocol to provide technical training to inmates in plant and animal production.

At the ceremony, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı highlighted that 400,000 convicts and probationers have contributed to afforestation efforts across the country's 81 provinces in the past six years.

He described the protocol as a step toward a new vision rooted in justice, compassion, development and sustainability.

The initiative aims to equip inmates with vocational skills, offering them a chance to rebuild their lives. Yumaklı also noted that Türkiye ranks first in Europe and sixth globally in increasing forest assets.

Addressing recent forest fires, he commemorated two firefighters who died in the western province of İzmir’s Ödemiş district and reaffirmed that all burned areas are reforested within a year.

The new protocol will expand vocational training to include practical skills in plants and animal husbandry.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

    Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

  2. Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

    Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

  3. Syrian president meets US envoy, SDF leader for integration deal talks

    Syrian president meets US envoy, SDF leader for integration deal talks

  4. Israel, Hamas defiant as US presses for Gaza ceasefire

    Israel, Hamas defiant as US presses for Gaza ceasefire

  5. FM: Turkish firms to begin energy exploration off Pakistan

    FM: Turkish firms to begin energy exploration off Pakistan
Recommended
FM: Turkish firms to begin energy exploration off Pakistan

FM: Turkish firms to begin energy exploration off Pakistan
Türkiye to destroy half-century-long ‘terror wall’: Erdoğan

Türkiye to destroy half-century-long ‘terror wall’: Erdoğan
Öcalan says PKK disarmament to happen swiftly

Öcalan says PKK disarmament to happen 'swiftly'
Cooling points set for public relief as heat wave grips Istanbul

Cooling points set for public relief as heat wave grips Istanbul
Pro-opposition TV channel goes off air for 10 days over penalty

Pro-opposition TV channel goes off air for 10 days over penalty
Türkiye makes up 1 pct of global population, UN data shows

Türkiye makes up 1 pct of global population, UN data shows
Türkiye launches probe into AI chatbot Grok over hateful content

Türkiye launches probe into AI chatbot Grok over hateful content
WORLD Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea this weekend, the latest in a series of high-profile visits by top Moscow officials as the two countries deepen military ties.
ECONOMY Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek met with investors during a two-day visit to London, where he presented Türkiye’s economic outlook and structural reform agenda.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿