Ministers have gone rafting in int’l organization in central Anatolian province

YOZGAT

The central Anatolian province of Yozgat’s Çekerek district has hosted the Turkish Grand Prix of International Rafting Clubs Cup on an artificial racecourse over the weekend, with the participation of some ministers.

Within the scope of the event, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirişçi and Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu rowed their boats, drawing the attention of spectators.

Some 350 athletes from two Italian, three Kazakstani, two Georgian, one Armenian and 30 Turkish teams sweat blood in the races.

Kasapoğlu joined Oktay and Kirişçi on July 17, who already went rafting on July 16.

“Yozgat is on the road to become a sport city. We have good cooperation [with local officials] and plans [for the city],” the minister said.

“This [Çekerek racecourse] is the only rafting place in central Anatolia,” Kasapoğlu said and remarked that Yozgat is hosting a very significant event.

“We witness the soul of connecting people,” Kasapoğlu stated.

Türkiye has a rich river source in terms of geography for rafting.

Çoruh River is one of the first places that come to mind when rafting in the country, with a 169-kilometer course consisting of 4 different stages for amateurs and professionals.

The 57-kilometer-long Fırtına River attracts attention with its approximately 22-kilometer rafting course starting from Çamlıhemşin.

The 12-kilometer-long course of Köprüçay, located in the Manavgat district of the southern province of Antalya is another popular destination for rafting in Türkiye.