Minister warns private schools on in-person education

ANKARA

In-person education will not be permitted at private schools under the name of “support courses” and “training courses” except for students in the eighth and 12th grades, according to Education Minister Ziya Selçuk.

If the rules are violated, authorities will impose penalties on private schools, Selçuk told reporters after a meeting on Aug. 18 at the ministry.

His statements came after reports that some private schools will enroll students, who are supposed to begin grade one this year, as “kindergarten pupils” and give them in-person education.

Students of school age will begin distance learning on Aug. 31, while public schools will begin reopening on Sep. 21 in a gradual transition back to in-person education. Private schools, however, started online classes on Aug. 17.

Schools across the country were closed in mid-March as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.