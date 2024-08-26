Minister offers ‘Mengen’ standard for local cuisine

BOLU
Education Minister Yusuf Tekin has proposed the introduction of a “Mengen Accreditation” as an alternative to the prestigious Michelin Star in recognizing Anatolian cuisine.

The Mengen Culinary and Tourism Festival, held annually since 1981, showcases a variety of local dishes and cultural events.

“Let's create a concept similar to the Michelin Star that would accredit Anatolian food, tradition and culture," Tekin stated during his speech at the 37th International Mengen Culinary and Tourism Festival in the northern province of Bolu’s Mengen district.

The accreditation would establish a new standard that would celebrate and promote local culinary heritage across Türkiye, according to Tekin.

“Let’s look for restaurants with ‘Mengen Accreditation’ that offer local dishes and traditional recipes. I believe that with enough support, we can bring added value to our region through this initiative,” he added.

The Michelin Star is a globally recognized symbol of culinary excellence, awarded by the Michelin Guide to restaurants offering high-quality food and services. It has become an international benchmark, with only a select few restaurants receiving prestigious stars.

In Türkiye, several restaurants have been recognized with Michelin stars, including Araka, Mikla, Neolokal and Nicole, which have retained their Michelin Star status, with Turk Fatih Tutak continuing to hold two Michelin Stars.

This year, Türkiye saw Vino Locale, Od Urla, Teruar Urla, Arkestra, and Sankai by Nagaya awarded their first Michelin stars

