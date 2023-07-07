Minister announces grants, loans for earthquake victims

ANKARA

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki has announced that grants and interest-free loans will be provided to citizens affected by the recent Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes.

The assistance will be offered as part of the "On-Site Transformation Project" and aims to support those who choose to rebuild their structures on-site, the minister detailed at state-owned İlbank's Ankara facilities on July 7.

According to Özhaseki, individuals who suffered losses in the earthquakes will be eligible for a grant of 500,000 Turkish Liras for housing and 250,000 liras for workplaces. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to access interest-free loans ranging from 500,000 to 800,000 liras for residences, and between 250,000 and 500,000 liras for workplaces. The loans will have a 10-year maturity period with a two-year grace period.

The minister highlighted the extent of the damage caused by the earthquakes, stating that around 680,000 residences and 170,000 independent units – including warehouses, workplaces and shops – were destroyed or remain in the process of demolition.

To address the housing needs of the affected residents, construction has commenced in reserve housing areas, away from the earthquake-prone zones, the minister assured, adding that the new houses would be ready for occupancy starting from October, with a planned completion of 319,000 houses within a year, to be handed over by next February.

Özhaseki also outlined four non-negotiable principles. The minister affirmed that no construction will be permitted on fault fractures, aligning with the recommended 60-meter-wide building ban suggested by scientists. Additionally, areas prone to liquefaction will be strictly off-limits for building, while constructing buildings on river beds will result in penal sanctions. Lastly, there will be zero tolerance for any architectural and engineering services that fail to meet established standards.