Minister announces grants, loans for earthquake victims

Minister announces grants, loans for earthquake victims

ANKARA
Minister announces grants, loans for earthquake victims

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki has announced that grants and interest-free loans will be provided to citizens affected by the recent Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes.

The assistance will be offered as part of the "On-Site Transformation Project" and aims to support those who choose to rebuild their structures on-site, the minister detailed at state-owned İlbank's Ankara facilities on July 7.

According to Özhaseki, individuals who suffered losses in the earthquakes will be eligible for a grant of 500,000 Turkish Liras for housing and 250,000 liras for workplaces. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to access interest-free loans ranging from 500,000 to 800,000 liras for residences, and between 250,000 and 500,000 liras for workplaces. The loans will have a 10-year maturity period with a two-year grace period.

The minister highlighted the extent of the damage caused by the earthquakes, stating that around 680,000 residences and 170,000 independent units – including warehouses, workplaces and shops – were destroyed or remain in the process of demolition.

To address the housing needs of the affected residents, construction has commenced in reserve housing areas, away from the earthquake-prone zones, the minister assured, adding that the new houses would be ready for occupancy starting from October, with a planned completion of 319,000 houses within a year, to be handed over by next February.

Özhaseki also outlined four non-negotiable principles. The minister affirmed that no construction will be permitted on fault fractures, aligning with the recommended 60-meter-wide building ban suggested by scientists. Additionally, areas prone to liquefaction will be strictly off-limits for building, while constructing buildings on river beds will result in penal sanctions. Lastly, there will be zero tolerance for any architectural and engineering services that fail to meet established standards.

victims,

SPORTS Arda Güler becomes Türkiye’s most expensive player

Arda Güler becomes Türkiye’s most expensive player
LATEST NEWS

  1. Arda Güler becomes Türkiye’s most expensive player

    Arda Güler becomes Türkiye’s most expensive player

  2. Minister announces grants, loans for earthquake victims

    Minister announces grants, loans for earthquake victims

  3. CHP launches audits of party organizations

    CHP launches audits of party organizations

  4. Felicity, Future parties form joint group in parliament

    Felicity, Future parties form joint group in parliament

  5. Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

    Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia
Recommended
CHP launches audits of party organizations

CHP launches audits of party organizations
Felicity, Future parties form joint group in parliament

Felicity, Future parties form joint group in parliament
Shisha smoking banned in Istanbul public areas

Shisha smoking banned in Istanbul public areas

Türkiye ranks 18th among 194 countries by population size

Türkiye ranks 18th among 194 countries by population size
Turkish Harvard graduate accepted to Oxford

Turkish Harvard graduate accepted to Oxford
Two perpetrators sentenced to 25 years over murder of musician

Two perpetrators sentenced to 25 years over murder of musician
WORLD Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

The mercenary leader who led a short-lived mutiny against the Kremlin is in Russia and his troops are in their field camps, the president of Belarus said Thursday, raising new questions about the deal that ended the extraordinary challenge to President Vladimir Putin's rule.
ECONOMY Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Meta has unveiled an app to rival Twitter, appearing to target users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

SPORTS Arda Güler becomes Türkiye’s most expensive player

Arda Güler becomes Türkiye’s most expensive player

La Liga giant Real Madrid on July 7 revealed its latest signing, Turkish international midfielder Arda Güler, making the 18-year-old player the most expensive of his country with an initial transfer fee of 20 million euros to be paid to Fenerbahçe.