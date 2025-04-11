Mimar Sinan’s house in Kayseri to become a museum

KAYSERİ
The house of Mimar Sinan — regarded as one of the greatest architects in history — will be converted into a museum as part of a protocol planned in cooperation with the Culture and Tourism Ministry, Kayseri Mayor Memduh Büyükkılıç has announced.

 

Through the project, the legacy of the famed Ottoman architect, who was born in the Ağırnas neighborhood of Melikgazi district in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri.

 

The announcement came during a commemorative event marking the 437th anniversary of Sinan’s death.

 

The mayor, along side other officials, met with residents in Sinan’s birthplace. The program featured local folk performances, speeches and a visit to Sinan’s ancestral home. Addressing the gathering, Büyükkılıç emphasized the importance of honoring his heritge at local, national and global levels.

 

“We are committed to restoring Sinan’s house and transforming it into a museum,” Büyükkılıç said. “Ağırnas is a unique cultural site with global significance. We must carry Sinan’s philosophy into the future by giving meaning to every structure and street in Ağırnas, Kültepe and the Koramaz Valley.”

 

“We should keep him on the lips of our children in our schools.”

 

Efforts are also ongoing to include the Koramaz Valley — currently on UNESCO’s Tentative List — on the World Heritage List permanently.

 

Büyükkılıç also reiterated the historical and economic importance of the Kültepe-Kaniş-Karum excavation site in Kayseri, which has been under study for decades.

