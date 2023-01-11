Millions viewed Caretta caretta Tuba

MUĞLA

Tuba, a caretta caretta that was found injured in the western province of Muğla and released to the sea after the treatment with a satellite tracking device, covered a distance of 19,500 kilometers in 40 months, while 8 million people have viewed the map showing its route.

The Sea Turtle Research and Rescue Rehabilitation Center (DEKAMER) continues its research on caretta caretta sea turtles on the İztuzu Beach in the city’s Ortaca district.

Injured turtles found in the region are treated at the center and released back to the sea, their natural habitat. Tuba was found injured in 2019 and released to the sea on İztuzu Beach on Aug. 28, with a tracking device implanted on it.

Since then, Tuba has traveled 19,500 kilometers and reached the Ionian Sea. The map showing the route of Tuba has been viewed and watched by 7.767 million people.

DEKAMER Director Professor Yakup Kaska stated that satellite tracking studies are carried out in a limited number due to their costs.

“Limited sources are used for the detection of the natural habitats of sea turtles in the world. However, the tracking studies, which are carried out to follow the adaptation process of these animals to nature, are very limited. Tuba took its place among the turtles followed after a long rehabilitation process both in Türkiye and the world,” he said.