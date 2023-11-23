Millions of years old fossils on display

KAYSERİ
The elephant, rhinoceros, horse and giraffe fossils found in the excavations carried out since 2018 on the shores of the Yamula Dam are on display in the foyer area of the Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality with their replicas.

Animal fossils estimated to be 7.5 million years old and unearthed during the works carried out in the Taşhandistrict of Kayseri are now on display at an exhibition titled “Lost Fauna.”

The elephant, rhinoceros, horse and giraffe fossils found in the excavations carried out since 2018 on the shores of the Yamula Dam in the Kocasinan district can be seen in the foyer area of the Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality with their replicas. The exhibition includes fossils of many different species belonging to the Proboscidea, Bovidae and Giraffidae families.

While presenting the artifacts in the opening ceremony of the exhibition on Nov. 20, Professor Okşan Başoğlu, the head of the excavations, said that the story of Yamula fossil beds begins with the establishment of the dam on the Kızılırmak River.

“Changes, decreases and rises in the dam water level reveal fossils stored in late Miocene sediments. The altitude of this region is 1,050 meters above sea level, and the lake area is around 85 square kilometers. These fossil beds exist throughout the entire dam area. Therefore, we can describe this place as the largest fossil bed in Anatolia. They are found mostly in Taşhan, Çevril, Hırka and Emmiler regions. We are working in these regions. They also exist in other areas, but the excavations are ongoing very slowly, and we are here for now. This area dates back to 7.5 million years,” he added.

Başoğlu said that they are extending efforts to complete the missing parts of the fossils, adding, “When we first find fossils, we find only a small piece, and to remove the fossil from its place is a long process. We have to work very carefully. It takes approximately one month to extract a fossil. Then we carry out works to strengthen it and send it to the laboratory.”

 

