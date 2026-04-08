Millions of tulips blossom in Istanbul, drawing crowds to iconic parks

ISTANBUL

Tulip season has arrived in Istanbul, where millions of blooms now adorn the city’s historic parks and groves, signaling the full onset of spring.

The Istanbul Municipality has planted a total of 3.58 million tulips across key green spaces. Among the prominent locations, Emirgan Grove has emerged as a focal point for visitors, drawing both local residents and international tourists.

The grove, renowned for its expansive lawns and Bosphorus views, now features dense arrangements of tulips in varying hues, alongside hyacinths and daffodils.

The municipality’s landscaping initiative extends beyond Emirgan to several prominent locations, including Gülhane Park, Sultanahmet Square, Göztepe 60th Year Park and Hidiv Grove.

Four primary hubs — Emirgan, Göztepe, Gülhane and Hidiv — host the most extensive displays, following coordinated horticultural efforts designed to enhance the city’s seasonal appeal.

Visitors have responded with enthusiasm, many describing the tulips as a source of emotional uplift and a symbol of renewal.

Hülya Çetin, who visited Emirgan to see the blooms, said the experience felt “as if the tulips have brought peace and love to the whole world,” adding that the atmosphere was difficult to put into words and should be experienced firsthand.

Others echoed similar sentiments, noting that the colorful arrangements and mild weather offered a welcome respite and an opportunity for outdoor leisure.

“Spring had already been something we were eagerly waiting for and seeing the tulips makes it even more special,” said Aysun Buzluyıldız, another visitor. “The atmosphere is wonderful and the colors truly lift your mood.”

Families, couples and tourists were seen taking photographs, strolling through the gardens and enjoying the sunny conditions. Many visitors highlighted the annual tradition of visiting Emirgan during tulip season, describing it as one of the city’s most anticipated springtime events.

The celebrations are set to continue with the annual Tulip Festival, organized in cooperation between the municipality’s Parks and Gardens Department and its Culture Department.

Scheduled for April 11–12, the festival will take place across Emirgan, Göztepe, Gülhane and Hidiv groves, combining the floral displays with a range of cultural and recreational activities.

With millions of flowers in full bloom, Istanbul’s tulip season once again underscores the city’s historical association with the flower, offering both residents and visitors a vivid and immersive spring experience.