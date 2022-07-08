Millions hit the roads for Eid al-Adha holiday

ISTANBUL

Millions hit the road as Türkiye is celebrating the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, which marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage and the second most important religious festivity after Eid al-Fitr, causing traffic jams in many cities.

While Kırıkkale, located at the crossing point of 43 provinces and known as the “key intersection,” hosts a large density, speed controls have started in certain parts of the country, the Turkish Security General Directorate said in a statement.

However, many people, who will not celebrate the feast with traditional methods, have planned to flock to summer resorts during the Eid holidays.

Millions of Turkish people have already hit the road to stop by in coastal provinces to enjoy sunny weather, beach and sea during the holiday period.

Like many other resort towns in Türkiye’s coastal provinces, Bodrum has become overcrowded with holidaymakers.

The population of the town, which is around 400,000 during the off-season, in the province of Muğla on the Aegean coast is expected to soar to 1 million.

There was a kilometers-long queue of cars on the main roads and busy streets of the town.

“I congratulate the people living in Bodrum, those who will come to Bodrum on the holiday and the whole Islamic world, happy Eid Al-Adha,” Bodrum Mayor Ahmet Aras said, adding that they will take the necessary security measures during the holiday.

The district governor’s office, Security General Directorate and military police will be on duty 24 hours a day for a safe holiday and feast, according to Aras.

“It seems that our citizens’ chance to go on holiday has decreased a bit as the costs have increased this year. It can be a little calmer than other years,” the mayor added.

Since population density in Bodrum has become a normal situation, infrastructure, superstructure, transportation system, solid waste collection system, drinking water supply and traffic regulation must be arranged accordingly, Aras said.

“When we compare the prices in 2019, which was the year Bodrum experienced the highest holiday density, with the prices today, there is an increase of around 200 percent,” tourism professional Zeynel Kılınç said.

“Usually, domestic tourists used to come to Bodrum. Now, Türkiye has become a very attractive destination for foreign tourists due to the increase in the exchange rates,” he added.

The Islamic Eid al-Adha holiday has started on July 9 and will end on July 12, but the holiday period has been extended to nine days to cover July 13 and 14, giving people an opportunity to divide the holiday between family visits and vacation.