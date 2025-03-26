Millions expected to hit roads during Ramadan Bayram holiday

ISTANBUL

The upcoming Ramadan Bayram holiday is expected to see a notable increase in bus travel, with around 3.5 million people anticipated to travel by intercity buses.

According to Mustafa Yıldırım, the head of a bus operators' federation, approximately 8,500 buses are expected to be in operation daily to meet the increased demand.

Yıldırım noted that this year’s Ramadan Bayram coincides with the school spring break, which will contribute to heightened travel activity starting from March 27.

Many people travel to visit family members, celebrate the holiday together, or enjoy a short vacation with their loved ones.

“The increased demand for bus travel will begin in the middle of this week. Most tickets for regular services are nearly sold out,” he stated.

Yıldırım also shared insights regarding the expected holiday travel trends.

“We anticipate a peak in outbound travel starting March 27, while return trips will see their highest intensity around April 6-7,” Yıldırım explained.

To meet this surge in demand, bus companies may seek permission from the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry to use tourism vehicles for passenger transportation.

Currently, around 8,000 bus trips are conducted daily across Türkiye. However, during the holiday, this figure is expected to rise to approximately 8,500 daily trips. Over the course of the nine-day break, the total number of bus travelers is projected to reach 3.5 million.

Highlighting the potential for increased congestion on roads, Yıldırım urged all drivers, especially bus operators, to exercise caution. “Traffic accidents involving buses occur occasionally, and we believe that ensuring drivers are well-rested and operating well-maintained vehicles can significantly reduce such incidents,” he remarked.

Road accidents, particularly during busy travel periods, can result in serious injuries and loss of life. Authorities and transportation companies emphasize the importance of following traffic rules, avoiding reckless driving and maintaining vehicle safety standards to minimize risks.

He also reminded travelers to wear seat belts, emphasizing that it is a legal requirement.

“Passengers should be mindful of their safety and always fasten their seat belts,” he stated.

Regarding ticket pricing, Yıldırım reassured passengers that no fare increases are planned for the holiday period. “The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry has set a base fare rate, which will be applied without any additional charges,” he added.