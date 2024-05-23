Military personnel arrested for smuggling from Syria

ANKARA
Defense sources have confirmed reports that individuals were smuggled using the official vehicle of a brigade commander serving in Syria.

The smuggling was conducted by an adjutant and security personnel within the commander's vehicle, sources told a group of reporters on May 23. The prosecutor's office has been informed of the situation.

In response to the incident, the involved soldiers have been arrested. The commander, a brigadier general, has been retired, sources added. Additionally, the commanding officer in charge of the border crossing gate has been reassigned.

"In the Turkish Armed Forces, such behavior, which violates our deep-rooted traditions and national values and undermines military discipline, is unacceptable. Necessary actions were taken immediately," sources said.

They assured that all precautions are being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"Evaluating such isolated incidents in a way that would place blame on the entire Turkish Armed Forces has no other meaning than harming our heroic army, which fulfills its duties with heroism and self-sacrifice at home and across the border against all kinds of threats and dangers against our country."

Earlier in the day, the Defense Ministry's press and public relations advisor, Zeki Aktürk, held an information meeting.

Aktürk reported that 364 individuals, including 10 members of an unnamed terrorist organization, were apprehended last week while attempting to cross the borders illegally.

Since the new year's onset, a total of 4,345 individuals have been caught trying to cross the borders illegally, while 55,507 individuals have been blocked before they could cross, he noted.

Aktürk also announced that 48 terrorists were "neutralized" in the last week, including operations in northern Iraq and Syria.

Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico embassy raid
