Military hospitals should be reinstated, Bahçeli suggests

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli has suggested that military hospitals that were closed in 2016 should be reinstated and vowed to do his best to this end.

“Our responsibility requires fulfilling the rightful demands and needs of our people. One of them is to restore military hospitals,” Bahçeli said in his weekly address to his lawmakers at the Parliament on Oct. 14.

“Closing them was a mistake; opening them will be a good deed,” he stated.

Military hospitals and other military institutions were closed in 2016 following a coup attempt by the FETÖ terror organization.

A total of 32 military hospitals and one rehabilitation and care center directorate in 26 provinces across Türkiye were officially brought under the control of the Health Ministry in August 2016, as a part of the restructuring process within the military following the failed coup attempt.

Bahçeli said his party will exert efforts to reinstate the military hospitals. MHP leader’s statement comes amid discussions on restoring the military hospitals.

In other remarks, Bahçeli praised the peace summit in Egypt where Türkiye, the U.S., Qatar and Egypt signed a peace declaration.

Describing Türkiye as a key regional country that cements peace and stability in the region, Bahçeli underscored the importance of Türkiye’s participation in the International Stability Force, which will coordinate civilian, diplomatic and technical works for the security and stability of Gaza.

“It was Türkiye’s vision of conscience and human-centered diplomacy that consistently urged the world about the humanitarian disaster in Gaza,” Bahçeli stated.