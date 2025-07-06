Migrants cast shadow on Starmer-Macron summit

PARIS

Britain and France are friends again following the rancour of Brexit, but the record number of irregular migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats remains a major point of friction.

The issue will feature during a state visit to Britain by French President Emmanuel Macron starting tomorrow and new measures to curb the dangerous journeys are expected to be announced on July 10 following talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

More than 21,000 migrants have crossed from northern France to southeast England in rudimentary vessels this year, providing a massive headache for Starmer as the far-right soars in popularity.

Images of overloaded vessels leaving French beaches with law enforcement officers appearing to just watch on exasperate U.K. politicians and the unforgiving tabloid press.

"We pay for French cops' buggy, 4x4s and drones, but migrants still sailing," complained The Sun newspaper on July 2, in a reference to the so-called Sandhurst Treaty.

The 2018 agreement, that runs until 2027, sees Britain finance actions taken in France to stop the migrants.

Starmer, who led his Labour party to a sweeping victory in an election last year following 14 years of Conservative rule, has vowed to "take back control" of Britain's borders.

But in the first six months of 2025, there was a 48 percent increase in the number of people arriving on small boats compared to last year, with the government blaming extended dry weather.

The annual record of 45,774 reached in 2022 could be broken this year, which would deal a massive blow to Starmer as Eurosceptic Nigel Farage's Reform U.K. party leads national polls.

A new border control law going through Britain's parliament would give law enforcement counter-terror style powers to combat people-smuggling gangs.

The U.K. has also signed agreements with countries on migrant transit routes, including Iraq, Serbia, and Germany.

But Starmer needs strengthened cooperation with France, and key announcements were expected following their talks.

Under pressure from London, Paris is considering tweaking its laws to allow police to intercept migrant boats up to 300 meters from France's shoreline.

Currently, French law enforcement only intervene at sea to rescue passengers at risk of drowning.

The two governments are also working on a migrant exchange program.

A pilot project would see Britain capable of returning to France someone who has crossed the Channel by boat, according to several media sources.

France in exchange could deport an equivalent number of people to Britian, provided they have the right to live there, such as through family reunification.

Paris wants to expand the agreement to the European Union so that readmissions can be shared among several countries.

According to Britain's interior ministry, migrants who crossed the Channel between March 2024 and March 2025 were mainly Afghans, Syrians, Eritreans, Iranians, and Sudanese.