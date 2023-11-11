Mid-term break starts for 20 mln students in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Nearly 20 million students and more than 1.2 million teachers have started the first mid-term break of the 2023-2024 academic year.

A large number of primary, middle and high school students on Nov. 10 attended their last classes before the short break that will last on Nov. 17.

On the other hand, teachers will receive an advanced seminar regarding educational expertise and pedagogical knowledge to be held online for the last time during the nine-day break.

With the short break regulation initiated in Türkiye for the first time in 2019, the Education Ministry aims for students to engage in social, cultural and sports activities and spend quality time with their families.

The midterm break provides an opportunity to augment students' interest and motivation in their studies, elevate academic achievements, forestall school burnout, and optimize the learning process.

However, recently, the four-year-long practice concerning millions of students has become a topic of discussion among educators following remarks by Education Minister Yusuf Tekin.

"This year, after the mid-term break, we will compile a report. Subsequently, if students, parents and teachers are content, we will continue with the program. However, if there are any criticisms or issues related to the educational process, we can provide solutions accordingly. My personal belief in this matter is that mid-term breaks could be implemented regionally rather than nationwide," Tekin had earlier stated.