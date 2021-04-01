Microsoft wins $22 bln US army contract for augmented reality gear

  • April 01 2021 13:21:00

Microsoft wins $22 bln US army contract for augmented reality gear

SAN FRANCISCO-Agence France-Presse
Microsoft wins $22 bln US army contract for augmented reality gear

Microsoft has won a Pentagon contract for augmented reality headgear for soldiers worth $21.88 billion over the next decade, the company and the U.S. military announced on March 31.

The headsets, based on commercially available HoloLens, will make soldiers safer and more effective, according to Microsoft technical fellow Alex Kipman.

The Department of Defense (DoD) said the production agreement is for five years with a renewal option - that could make the contract worth "in excess of $21.88 billion" over 10 years, a Pentagon official said in a statement.

Microsoft will rapidly start producing the so-called Integrated Augmentation System under the contract.

The award aims "to deliver next-generation night vision and situational awareness capabilities to the Close Combat Force at the speed of relevance," the Pentagon said.

A head-mounted display used by soldiers for battle and training employs sensors for night and thermal vision in addition to providing data for help in engaging targets and making tactical decisions, officials said.

"The program delivers enhanced situational awareness, enabling information sharing and decision-making in a variety of scenarios," Kipman said in a blog post.

The contract shows that Microsoft can make money from its augmented reality offerings with the military and likely heralds expanded uses by private businesses as well as consumers, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

"The second and potentially most important point is this deal just further drills in the narrative that Microsoft is tightening its grip on deals within the DoD and Pentagon," Ives said in a note to investors.

The Pentagon late last year said it was sticking with its decision to award a $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft, despite Amazon’s claims that former president Donald Trump improperly influenced the process.

"In a cloud arms race, Microsoft right now has the momentum," Ives said.

The Redmond, Washington-based company recently launched a platform called Mesh, in which long-distance coworkers can collaborate as though in the same room, using augmented reality glasses and cloud computing power.

"One of the easiest ways to think about it is Microsoft Mesh connects the physical and digital worlds, allowing us to transcend the traditional boundaries of space and time," co-creator Simon Skaria said in a video presentation.

Mesh is powered by Azure cloud computing systems that combine data center processing power with artificial intelligence.

HoloLens headgear with a $3,500 price tag overlays digital imagery on real-world settings, but the Mesh platform has the potential to be synced to virtual reality gear such as Facebook-owned Oculus as well as smartphones, according to Kipman.

Apple, Google, and Facebook are among the tech titans investing in mixed reality.

Microsoft company expects outside developers and partners to build applications on Mesh, and is working to integrate it in products such as Teams virtual collaboration service.

Technology, weapons,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

    'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

  2. Turkey has new supply sources to speed up vaccination: Health minister

    Turkey has new supply sources to speed up vaccination: Health minister

  3. Turkey criticizes 'unfounded' US human rights claims in annual report

    Turkey criticizes 'unfounded' US human rights claims in annual report

  4. Turkey logs highest new cases since beginning of pandemic

    Turkey logs highest new cases since beginning of pandemic

  5. Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

    Enchanting full moon in Istanbul
Recommended
Suu Kyi faces court as UN envoy warns of Myanmar civil war

Suu Kyi faces court as UN envoy warns of Myanmar civil war
Brazil COVID deaths hit new monthly record as France tightens restrictions

Brazil COVID deaths hit new monthly record as France tightens restrictions
Biden announces huge infrastructure plan to win the future

Biden announces huge infrastructure plan to 'win the future'
Italy orders 2 Russian Embassy officials expelled for spying

Italy orders 2 Russian Embassy officials expelled for spying
G Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90

G Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90
Sharp increase in destruction of virgin forest in 2020

Sharp increase in destruction of virgin forest in 2020
WORLD Microsoft wins $22 bln US army contract for augmented reality gear

Microsoft wins $22 bln US army contract for augmented reality gear

Microsoft has won a Pentagon contract for augmented reality headgear for soldiers worth $21.88 billion over the next decade, the company and the US military announced on March 31.
ECONOMY Upturn in Turkish manufacturing continues in March

Upturn in Turkish manufacturing continues in March

The Turkish manufacturing sector continued to recover in March with a headline rate hovering above the threshold level for the tenth month in a row, according to figures released on April 1.
SPORTS Two Galatasaray players contract coronavirus

Two Galatasaray players contract coronavirus

Turkish Süper Lig side Galatasaray on March 31 announced that two of their players tested positive for coronavirus while they were away on international duty.