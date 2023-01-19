Microsoft to cut staff again


Microsoft is readying to cut more positions from its global workforce as tech giants continue paring headcount to ride out rough economic conditions, according to media reports.

A Microsoft spokesperson told AFP that the company would not comment on what it referred to as “rumor.”

The Washington state-based company, which industry trackers say has more than 220,000 workers, trimmed its ranks of employees twice last year.

A new layoff announcement would come a week before Microsoft is to report its earnings for the final three months of last year.

“Over the last few weeks we have seen significant headcount cut reduction from stalwarts Salesforce and Amazon,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note to investors.

Wedbush is expecting staff cuts of another 5 to 10 percent across the tech sector, Ives told investors.

“Many of these companies were spending money like 1980’s Rock Stars and now need to reign in the expense controls ahead of a softer [macro-economic conditions],” Ives wrote.

Amazon announced in early January that it plans to cut more than 18,000 jobs from its workforce, citing “the uncertain economy” and the fact the online retail behemoth had “hired rapidly” during the pandemic.

The job-slashing plan is the largest among recent layoffs that have impacted the once-unassailable U.S. tech sector, including at giants such as Facebook-owner Meta.

Major platforms with an advertising-based business model are facing budget cuts from advertisers, who are reducing expenses in the face of inflation.

 

