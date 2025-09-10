Microplastic-free Tuz Lake salt reaches global markets

Microplastic-free Tuz Lake salt reaches global markets

ANKARA
Microplastic-free Tuz Lake salt reaches global markets

Türkiye’s vast Tuz Lake, the country’s largest salt reserve, stands out for producing salt free of microplastic contamination, a distinction that has bolstered its reputation both at home and abroad.

Unlike sea salt, which is often exposed to plastic pollution, the lake’s closed basin and lack of connection to any sea prevent microplastic infiltration, allowing for a natural and cleaner harvest.

Located about 150 kilometers from the capital Ankara, Tuz Lake is Türkiye’s second-largest lake and a vital ecosystem that also hosts rare bird species, including flamingos.

The salt forms naturally through intense evaporation during summer months, crystallizing before being harvested, washed, dried and processed into various granule sizes.

Mert Günay, the deputy general manager of a salt company, emphasized the uniqueness of Tuz Lake’s production. “Since our lake is not connected to the sea, it is not exposed to microplastic waste found in marine salts. This enables us to produce cleaner and higher-quality sait for both domestic and export markets,” he said.

Günay added that the harvested salt is not only packaged for household use but also serves industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, textiles, chemicals and leather.

Supplying nearly 70 percent of Türkiye’s salt needs, Tuz Lake also exports to over 50 countries across five continents.

Beyond its economic significance, the lake is part of a UNESCO cultural heritage site and sustains a fragile ecosystem, where microorganisms like Artemia salina support a large flock of flamingos.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world
LATEST NEWS

  1. Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

    Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

  2. Cash-strappred Cuba faces escalating energy crisis

    Cash-strappred Cuba faces escalating energy crisis

  3. Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK

    Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK

  4. Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea

    Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea

  5. Village museum being planned at Sayburç

    Village museum being planned at Sayburç
Recommended
Drought, heat waves lower river levels in Edirne

Drought, heat waves lower river levels in Edirne
Antalya Aquarium draws foreign tourists

Antalya Aquarium draws foreign tourists
Türkiye’s Aselsan unveils new Korkut air defense system with smart munitions

Türkiye’s Aselsan unveils new Korkut air defense system with smart munitions
Fidan urges regional action for global justice at Montenegro event

Fidan urges regional action for global justice at Montenegro event
Türkiye hosts NATO drill alongside Turkish Cyprus exercise

Türkiye hosts NATO drill alongside Turkish Cyprus exercise
Police launch raids on illegal betting ring linked to data breach system

Police launch raids on illegal betting ring linked to data breach system
Acting mayor of Beykoz resigns from CHP amid turmoil

Acting mayor of Beykoz resigns from CHP amid turmoil
WORLD Qatar says Netanyahu must be brought to justice over strikes

Qatar says Netanyahu must be 'brought to justice' over strikes

Qatar's prime minister warned Wednesday that an unprecedented Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas killed hope for Gaza hostages, calling for Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to be "brought to justice".

ECONOMY Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy is expected to enjoy a good 2025 harvest and clinch the world's leading producer label once again, according to estimates presented by Italy's Agriculture Ministry and its wine union.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye will play Poland on Sept. 9 in the quarterfinal of the EuroBasket 2025 as it continues its quest for a medal at the tournament.
﻿