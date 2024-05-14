Microcrystalline wax protects artifacts from quakes

KOCAELİ

Historical artifacts dating back centuries have been secured in position using microcrystalline wax in the Kocaeli Archaeology Museum as a precaution to safeguard them from potential earthquakes and disasters.

The artifacts remain chemically unaffected by the wax applied by experts, thus preserving their aesthetic appeal. For large artifacts, appropriate forms of support and fishing line applications are being used for protection.

Artifacts from the Paleolithic, Hellenic, Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman periods are on display in the Kocaeli Archaeology Museum. In the museum's garden, there are also statues, sarcophagi, grave steles and pithos that have been found during excavations in the city.

Stating that they protect historical artifacts against earthquakes, Kocaeli Museum Director Serkan Gedük said, "We carry out these works in the museum under the auspices of the Culture and Tourism Ministry General Directorate of Cultural Heritage Museums. We accept the reality of earthquakes and try to prepare the museums against them. Our first priority is to reduce the risk of loss of life and the physical effects of the earthquake, and to display the works aesthetically in the showcase with low-cost products.”

Providing information about the applications, Serkan Gedük said, “One of the most important and simplest methods we do is the application made with microcrystalline wax, also known as 'museum wax.' Wax is applied in ball form to three points and placed on the base of the artwork. The artwork is fixed to the base, but it does not stick. We can turn it slightly and take it off the pedestal. We mostly apply it to small artworks."

"In large-volume works, we apply form supports, which are produced according to the size and form of the artwork. Another low-cost and simple method is the fishing line method. By fixing the work to the base with a fishing line, we prevent it from slipping, tipping over, or hitting another work during an earthquake. Thanks to professional experience, these methods are improving. These methods are used not only in our museum but in many museums in Türkiye,” Gedük added.