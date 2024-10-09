Michelin to pause some French tyre factories as demand falls

Michelin to pause some French tyre factories as demand falls

PARIS
Michelin to pause some French tyre factories as demand falls

Michelin will pause production of some specialty tyres at its French factories as demand falls, the company has said. 

A plant in northeast France making tyres for farm equipment and another one in the centre of the country supplying civil engineering vehicles will close for about three weeks before the end of the year, the company said, confirming a Le Parisien newspaper report.

The French company said activity at its factories making tyres for passenger cars "is normal for the moment" even as demand also falls, but it is in talks with unions "to look for solutions".

The slowing activity is linked to an "overall softening of the world economy, especially in the automobile industry where manufacturers' sales are down 20 to 25 percent," chief executive Florent Menegaux told the Parisien.

"Obviously, that impacts us and we are forced to adapt," Menegaux said.

The group, which employs 132,300 people, announced a series of voluntary job cuts in 2021.

Over the past year it has also closed a factory in western France and another in southern Germany.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan PM dissolves parliament for honeymoon snap election

Japan PM dissolves parliament for 'honeymoon' snap election
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan PM dissolves parliament for 'honeymoon' snap election

    Japan PM dissolves parliament for 'honeymoon' snap election

  2. FM attends Balkan summit in Croatia

    FM attends Balkan summit in Croatia

  3. Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

    Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

  4. Turkish contractors eye large infrastructure projects in Iraq

    Turkish contractors eye large infrastructure projects in Iraq

  5. Iranian MPs call for nuclear overhaul as Tehran braces for Israel’s next attack

    Iranian MPs call for nuclear overhaul as Tehran braces for Israel’s next attack
Recommended
Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production
Turkish contractors eye large infrastructure projects in Iraq

Turkish contractors eye large infrastructure projects in Iraq

Binance Blockchain Week to keep Momentum in Web3

Binance Blockchain Week to keep 'Momentum' in Web3
Climate finance for billions of dollars at stake at COP29

Climate finance for billions of dollars at stake at COP29
OpenAI to expand globally with four new offices

OpenAI to expand globally with four new offices
Boeing delivers 27 MAX jets in September despite strike

Boeing delivers 27 MAX jets in September despite strike
WORLD Japan PM dissolves parliament for honeymoon snap election

Japan PM dissolves parliament for 'honeymoon' snap election

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba dissolved parliament on Wednesday ahead of Oct. 27 snap elections, banking on his honeymoon popularity and a fragmented opposition to lead his scandal-tainted party to victory.

ECONOMY Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

Turkish home appliances maker Arçelik has announced that its new factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has commenced production.

SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿