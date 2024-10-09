Michelin to pause some French tyre factories as demand falls

PARIS

Michelin will pause production of some specialty tyres at its French factories as demand falls, the company has said.

A plant in northeast France making tyres for farm equipment and another one in the centre of the country supplying civil engineering vehicles will close for about three weeks before the end of the year, the company said, confirming a Le Parisien newspaper report.

The French company said activity at its factories making tyres for passenger cars "is normal for the moment" even as demand also falls, but it is in talks with unions "to look for solutions".

The slowing activity is linked to an "overall softening of the world economy, especially in the automobile industry where manufacturers' sales are down 20 to 25 percent," chief executive Florent Menegaux told the Parisien.

"Obviously, that impacts us and we are forced to adapt," Menegaux said.

The group, which employs 132,300 people, announced a series of voluntary job cuts in 2021.

Over the past year it has also closed a factory in western France and another in southern Germany.