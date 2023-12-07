Mica Ertegün, wife of music mogul Ahmet Ertegün dies at 97

Mica Ertegün, wife of music mogul Ahmet Ertegün dies at 97

WASHINGTON
Mica Ertegün, wife of music mogul Ahmet Ertegün dies at 97

Mica Ertegün, the beloved wife of music mogul Ahmet Ertegün of Atlantic Records and a globally recognized figure in interior design and philanthropy, passed away at the age of 97 in her home in New York, United States.

The news of Ertegün’s demise prompted a joint statement from the co-presidents of the American Turkish Society, Suzan Sabancı and, Ertegün’s close friend, Linda Wachner, that read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mica Ertegün, a distinguished interior designer, philanthropist, and a significant supporter of the arts and humanities, on Dec. 2, 2023, at the age of 97.”

Born in post-communist Romania, Mica Ertegün settled in New York upon her marriage to Ahmet Ertegün in 1960. She later established an interior design firm, and her glamorous designs adorned renowned architectural publications, enhancing upscale residential and commercial projects worldwide.

Mica Ertegün’s contributions extended beyond design, as evidenced by her 26 million pound ($32 million) donation to Oxford University in 2012. In a notable interview with The Telegraph, Ertegün made waves in media after famously answering “Should I buy diamonds instead?” to a question about her generous donation.

Mica Ertegün’s passing follows that of her husband in 2006, marking the end of an era for the influential couple whose impact stretched across music, design, and philanthropy and were once called “the virtual definition of sophistication” by Vanity Fair.

dead,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery

Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery

    Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery

  2. British artist Jesse Darling wins 2023 Turner Prize

    British artist Jesse Darling wins 2023 Turner Prize

  3. Center of Helenopolis detected with georadar

    Center of Helenopolis detected with georadar

  4. US returns $8 mln of stolen treasures to Türkiye

    US returns $8 mln of stolen treasures to Türkiye

  5. Hollywood actors ratify contract to formally end strike

    Hollywood actors ratify contract to formally end strike
Recommended
Contractors responsible for unsafe structures remain at large

Contractors responsible for unsafe structures remain at large
Göktürk-1 marks 7 years in space

Göktürk-1 marks 7 years in space
Turkish olive cultivation secures spot on UNESCO list

Turkish olive cultivation secures spot on UNESCO list
Another influencer couples assets seized

Another influencer couple's assets seized
Dink’s murderer appears in court, this time over terror charges

Dink’s murderer appears in court, this time over terror charges
Police arrest British crime boss in Istanbul

Police arrest British crime boss in Istanbul
WORLD US Senate blocks Ukraine, Israel aid in row over immigration

US Senate blocks Ukraine, Israel aid in row over immigration

Republican senators blocked a White House request for $106 billion in emergency aid, primarily for Ukraine and Israel, on Wednesday as conservatives balked at the exclusion of immigration reforms they had demanded as part of the package.
ECONOMY Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery

Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery

The Development and Investment Bank of Türkiye (TKYB) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group has signed a $200 million financing agreement to support Türkiye’s post-earthquake recovery efforts.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.