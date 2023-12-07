Mica Ertegün, wife of music mogul Ahmet Ertegün dies at 97

WASHINGTON

Mica Ertegün, the beloved wife of music mogul Ahmet Ertegün of Atlantic Records and a globally recognized figure in interior design and philanthropy, passed away at the age of 97 in her home in New York, United States.

The news of Ertegün’s demise prompted a joint statement from the co-presidents of the American Turkish Society, Suzan Sabancı and, Ertegün’s close friend, Linda Wachner, that read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mica Ertegün, a distinguished interior designer, philanthropist, and a significant supporter of the arts and humanities, on Dec. 2, 2023, at the age of 97.”

Born in post-communist Romania, Mica Ertegün settled in New York upon her marriage to Ahmet Ertegün in 1960. She later established an interior design firm, and her glamorous designs adorned renowned architectural publications, enhancing upscale residential and commercial projects worldwide.

Mica Ertegün’s contributions extended beyond design, as evidenced by her 26 million pound ($32 million) donation to Oxford University in 2012. In a notable interview with The Telegraph, Ertegün made waves in media after famously answering “Should I buy diamonds instead?” to a question about her generous donation.

Mica Ertegün’s passing follows that of her husband in 2006, marking the end of an era for the influential couple whose impact stretched across music, design, and philanthropy and were once called “the virtual definition of sophistication” by Vanity Fair.